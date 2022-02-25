Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday, Feb. 23
12:02 a.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Stewart for an activated residential alarm. While en route, dispatch made contact with the key holder on file and verified that the incident was a false alarm. No further response was needed.
5:30 a.m., Athens Township — Deputies responded to Athens Township in reference to a 911 hang-up call. The area where the call originated was patrolled, but no contact was made with anyone needing assistance. This call for service was deemed unfounded. No further action was taken.
8:35 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey to pick up a syringe located in a public area. The syringe was placed in a container for disposal.
9:49 a.m., Athens — The ACSO took a report of harassment that had occurred earlier in the week. The complainant wanted a report on file in case any further harassment would occur. No further actions were needed.
9:53 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to a 911 hang-up on McDougal Road in Millfield. Deputies made contact with individuals at this location who were doing construction and accidentally cut the phone line. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:15 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a complaint for the theft of money from a checking account. This matter is under investigation.
2:38 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Mound Street in Chauncey for a residential alarm. Once on scene, all doors and windows were found to be secure.
5 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to State Route 550, Athens, in response to a vicious dog complaint. The dog had left the property before deputies arrived.
5:17 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to York Township in response to suspicious activity. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to make contact with anyone.
7:49 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Circle 33 Road, Nelsonville, in response to a vehicle crash. Deputies handled the accident and returned to patrol.
8:31 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Albany in reference to a domestic violence complaint. The suspect had left the scene prior to deputies’ arrival. The case is still under investigation.
8:48 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Alderman Road in Millfield for a trespass complaint. The case is under investigation.
Thursday, Feb. 24
2:06 a.m., Albany — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Setty Road in Albany for a suspicious vehicle complaint, near the area of the AMVETS. Deputies patrolled the area but did not observe any suspicious vehicles or activity.
3:50 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to United Lane Athens for an activated commercial alarm. While en route, the alarm company confirmed with the business that it was a false alarm. No further response was needed.
12:21 p.m., Athens — A resident of High Street, Jacksonville, contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report a fight in progress. Deputies were dispatched to the address and spoke with two neighbors that had been involved in a verbal altercation. The neighbors settled the dispute prior to the deputies’ arrival. No criminal behavior was observed.
7:23 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to a commercial address in Alexander Township for an open-line 911 call. Nothing could be heard on the line, but static interference was present. Deputies had negative contact with any employees, and the building was secure. Weather interference with the phone lines was suspected. No further action could be taken at that time.
11:06 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to SR 550 for an inactive burglary report. The victim stated that sometime during the morning hours, someone had broken into her residence and stolen items. This matter is under investigation.
