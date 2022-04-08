Athens County Sheriff’s Office
April 6
1:04 a.m. — Deputies responded to Athens Township for a well-being check. It was determined that this individual was not properly taking care of himself and he was taken to O’Bleness for care.
5:43 a.m. — Deputies responded to Athens Township in reference to a suspicious vehicle. The area was patrolled, but no vehicle matching the suspect’s vehicle was observed. No further action taken.
2:13 p.m. — Deputies responded to United Lane in Athens after a call that drugs were found. The suspected meth was collected and put in evidence for destruction.
2:41 p.m. — A doctor’s office contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to request a well-being check for a patient that missed an appointment. The patient was unable to be contacted. The employee requested a deputy to a residence in New Marshfield. A deputy spoke with the female in question, who advised that she was unaware of a scheduled doctor’s appointment.
3:28 p.m. — An alarm company contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Department to report a residential security system was triggered. A deputy was en route to the location when the homeowner notified dispatchers that the alarm was accidentally set off.
4:15 p.m. — A resident of Deep Hollow Road, Coolville, reported about a theft that occurred of his personal belongings. A deputy spoke with the complainant over the phone. The suspect was currently residing at the caller’s address. She placed his personal belongings on Facebook marketplace to be sold. The suspect admitted to doing so and advised deputies that she immediately removed the items. This case is under further investigation.
4:50 p.m. — Deputies responded to Brister Road, Coolville, in reference to a dispute. The situation was handled on scene.
5:03 p.m. — A caller from Penn Street, Glouster, contacted the department to report her vehicle had been stolen. A deputy was en route to the address and was notified by dispatchers that the vehicle was returned. The caller stated that they no longer needed assistance.
5:23 p.m. — A resident of Stewart Street contacted the office to report a theft. She stated that her bank account had been hacked. The case is under further investigation.
7:09 p.m. — Deputies responded to the Plains in reference to children playing outside. Deputies patrolled the area and discovered that no crime had occurred.
7:10 p.m. — A male caller advised that he was being harassed and blackmailed from an unknown person via text. Contact was attempted at the number and a message was left.
9:03 p.m. — A third-party complainant contacted the office to report an active verbal dispute. A deputy arrived on the scene and observed a female standing outside. She advised the deputy that she and her teenage son had a disagreement. The son advised the deputy that he was going to leave the area with his father. No criminal behavior was observed.
April 7
5:27 a.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of a lost handgun. The caller eventually located the handgun and advised that it was just misplaced, Deputies spoke to the caller about safe weapon storage and handling, as well as criminal and civil penalties for failing to do so.
8:28 a.m. — Deputies placed Jamie Null under arrest for active warrants in Athens County and transported him to SEORJ to await his court appearance.
2:54 p.m. — A property manager on Columbus Road, Athens, contacted the office to request a deputy at the property. The caller requested to have a tenant’s guest removed. The complaint was a civil issue. Deputies resumed patrol.
4:55 p.m. — The Sheriff’s Office made contact with Rusty Carsey in reference to an active warrant for his arrest. Carsey was taken into custody and transported to the regional jail without incident.
5:56 p.m. — The Sheriff’s office responded to the Millfield area for a reckless driver complaint. the area was patrolled with negative contact.
6:05 p.m. — A caller from Buckley Road, Athens, contacted the office to report a verbal dispute with his wife. the caller advised they are separated at this time and wanted to speak to a deputy regarding the issue. no criminal behavior occurred.
7:32 p.m. — Deputies conducted a traffic stop at US 33 East bound near State Route 682 in The Plains that resulted in a citation for speeding.
7:59 p.m. — Eddie Hartley was arrested on an active search warrant by deputies from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. the arrest was made on West Washington Street, Athens, without incident.
