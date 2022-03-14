Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, March 11
9:57 a.m., Trimble — Deputies did a well-being check on a female in the Trimble area. Once on scene, it was determined the female was still in the hospital. No further action needed.
11:19 a.m., Athens — Deputies did a well-being check on an individual in Athens. Deputies made contact and transported the individual to O'Bleness for assistance.
12:18 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road, Athens, for a theft report. This case is still under investigation.
1:12 p.m., Coolville — An individual called the sheriff's office to report a theft from his bank account. This matter is under investigation.
5:19 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to Jacksonville to assist ACEMS. ACEMS made contact with the individual prior to deputy arrival, and they advised deputies that no assistance was necessary.
5:21 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were flagged down and advised of a single-vehicle accident on state Route 13 near Millfield. It was found that the driver had left the scene and hitched a ride home, however, deputies were able to locate him and return him to the crash scene where the Ohio State Highway Patrol was completing the crash investigation.
6:22 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Greens Run Road, Glouster, in reference to a breaking and entering. The case is under investigation.
7:44 p.m., Millfield — A deputy from the Athens County Sheriff's Office observed an abandoned vehicle on McDougal Road, Millfield. The owner of the vehicle was able to be contacted. The vehicle was removed by the owner to clear the roadway.
7:59 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to state Route 691, Athens, for a report of a male telling the caller that he was just shot at and that he may be having a heart attack. When deputies located the male, the male said that he was not suffering from any medical emergencies and that he was unsure if anyone shot at him or not. The male was given a ride to his friend's residence for the evening.
8:05 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Lemaster Road, The Plains, in reference to a reckless driver complaint. Deputies patrolled the area.
8:41 p.m., Athens — The Ohio State Highway Patrol requested deputies from the Athens County Sheriff's Office to patrol the area of Rolling Hills, Athens. Deputies were requested to search for a vehicle but had negative contact.
9:48 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Millfield for a drug overdose. ACEMS revived and stabilized the overdosed subject prior to deputy arrival and he declined declined any medical treatment or further assistance.
11:27 p.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Main Street in The Plains for a report of a suspicious person. Units patrolled the area but were unable to locate the male.
Saturday, March 12
12:34 a.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff's Office assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol on U.S. 33, near Peach Ridge in Athens, after a vehicle slid off the roadway. Units were able to get the motorist back on the roadway. No further action taken.
1:07 a.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to East First Street in The Plains for a suspicious person. Units patrolled the area but were unable to locate the person.
2:47 a.m., Athens — Units from the Athens County Sheriff's Office were on U.S. 33 near Peach Ridge overpass when they observed a vehicle that had slid off the roadway into the median. Per the owner's request, a local tow company was called to the scene to assist the motorist. Units remained on scene until the vehicle was removed. No further action taken.
12:46 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of a male that walked out of The Plains McDonalds saying he was going to harm someone. The caller, who heard the male say this in passing, stated the male had a rifle in his backpack. Deputies located the male and determined the rifle was actually a BB gun. The male was alone, but stated he was talking to a friend at the McDonalds about being upset with his girlfriend. Deputies returned to patrol.
1:02 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Bean Road, The Plains, on a request for a well-being check of a male that the caller hadn’t had contact with in three days. Deputies made contact with the male, who was found to be fine. He advised he has not been answering his phone the last few days due to the volume of scam calls he's been receiving lately. With the male being found fine, deputies returned to patrol.
4:04 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a call in reference to a burglary alarm on Lemaster Road, The Plains. Deputies responded to the property and found that everything was fine.
5:20 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Poston Road, The Plains, on a well-being check of a female who couldn't answer the door for her pizza delivery due to falling. Deputies arrived on the scene, made entry and assisted the female. EMS personnel arrived on scene and treated the female. Deputies returned to patrol.
6:51 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a call in reference to an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Deputies spoke with both parties and made arrangements for the vehicle to be returned.
9:17 p.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Bean Hollow Road in Athens for a report of a non-injury traffic accident. A local tow company was called to the scene to remove the vehicle. No further action taken.
Sunday, March 13
1:22 a.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to United Lane in Athens for a report of a burglary alarm. Units found the business to be secure and resumed patrol.
4:11 a.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to the Athens area for a third-party request for a well-being check. Units spoke with the individual and transported them to the hospital for assistance.
9:29 a.m., Coolville — A deputy responded to a call of a possible stolen vehicle in the Coolville area. Upon arriving on scene and speaking with the caller, the deputy was advised the caller got in contact with her friend who had the vehicle, and who was then returning it.
9:57 a.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to the Albany area for a well-being check. Deputies arrived on scene and transported the individual to the hospital for a medical and mental assistance.
11:26 a.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to Main Street in Millfield on an activated residential alarm. Upon arriving on scene, everything was found secure with no signs of tampering. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:48 a.m., Albany — A resident of Harrison Drive, Athens, reported that a vehicle she had loaned to a friend was stolen from McVey Road, Albany, and found crashed/abandoned by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Neither knew the car was missing until it was found crashed. A report was taken.
2:11 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Mush Run Road, Athens, for an open 911 call. Upon arriving on scene, deputies identified and spoke to a male and female, who advised they were having a small dispute. Involved parties advised that it was a verbal only and neither wished to leave the residence, advising they would stay separated within the residence. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:41 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Coolville and took a report of a catalytic converter that was cut off a vehicle.
4:06 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Carbondale Road, Nelsonville, in response to a trespass complaint. The suspect had fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival.
6:57 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Sand Rock Road, Stewart, and took a report of a four-wheeler that had been used without the consent of the owner. The owner did not wish for any charges; however, a trespass warning was completed against the individual who went onto their property and used their four-wheeler.
7:26 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to the Marathon in Albany in reference to a private property crash. Deputies spoke with both parties and found the crash to be a civil issue.
10:39 p.m.., Athens — Deputies responded to Mush Run Road, Athens, for a 911 hang-up. Deputies spoke with the residents and found that the call had been placed by accident.
