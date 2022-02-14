Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, Feb. 11
10:15 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a female who was in distress. The female was transported for assistance.
10:26 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to York Township for a trespassing complaint. The complainant asked deputies to serve a no-trespass order to a male who came onto his property after being told not to be there. The male also had an active warrant out of Hocking County and was transported there by a Hocking County deputy.
12:48 p.m., Coolville — Deputies arrested 42-year-old Jamie Null of Coolville, who had warrants out of Athens Common Pleas Court and Athens Municipal Court. Null was transported to the regional jail, where he will remain until he appears in court or posts bond.
2:27 p.m., Coolville — The Ohio State Highway Patrol requested assistance from the Athens County Sheriff's Office to detain an impaired driver on Murphy Road in Coolville. The driver had become uncooperative and refused to exit the vehicle. When deputies arrived on scene, the male had been detained.
3:03 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Baker Road, Athens, for a report of a dispute. After interviewing both involved parties and determining that a domestic violence offense had occurred, deputies placed one of the involved parties under arrest.
3:43 p.m., Athens — Deputies assisted The Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic accident in Athens Township. One of the vehicles involved was discovered to be stolen. The case is under investigation.
3:52 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a residence in Athens Township in reference to a stolen vehicle. The case is under investigation.
4:54 p.m., New Marshfield — A resident of Steinmyer Road in New Marshfield contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report a female jumping in front of moving vehicles. A deputy was dispatched to the area. The female was contacted and stated she was needing a ride into Athens. She also stated that she was not jumping in front of vehicles but did attempt to have motorists stop to give her a ride. She returned to her residence without incident.
5:33 p.m., Athens — A resident of Peach Ridge Road in Athens contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report a downed tree in the roadway. A deputy was dispatched to the area and observed a resident removing the tree. The roadway was clear for motorists.
6:22 p.m., Coolville — A resident in Coolville reported that her ex, without her permission, had her vehicle crushed for cash. The vehicle was left at the ex’s residence until the female was able to have the vehicle removed. This case is under further investigation.
6:47 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to State Route 56, New Marshfield, in response to a well-being check. Deputies discovered that all was well, and no further action needed.
7:43 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Old State Route 78 in Glouster for a complaint of four-wheelers being ridden on the roadway. Deputies did not locate any four-wheelers during their patrol of the area.
8:58 p.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Rolling Hills Drive in Athens for a report of a suspicious alarm in the area, and residents wished to have it checked. Deputies checked the area but did not find any criminal issues or activity involving alarms.
Saturday, Feb. 12
1:43 a.m., The Plains — Deputies from the Athens County Sheriff's Office were on patrol near The Plains when they observed a female walking on State Route 682. It was determined that the female was walking to her residence in The Plains. Due to the inclement weather at the time, units gave the female a ride to her residence. No further action taken.
4:26 a.m., New Marshfield — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Roundhouse Road in New Marshfield for a report of burglary alarm. Units were canceled by the homeowner while en route.
7:58 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to State Route 550 in Athens for a stolen vehicle report. A report was taken, and the case is under further investigation.
8:53 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to Old State Route 56 in New Marshfield on an attempt to locate a male subject for Athens Police. The man was wanted for a felonious assault that occurred in the early morning hours of 2/12/2022 in the City of Athens. Deputies arrived on scene, located, and arrested Jesse Phelps, 26, of Athens without incident. He was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional jail.
12:33 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Porter Lane in Athens for a threatening complaint. The situation was resolved on scene.
1:05 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a woman in reference to a vehicle break-in. The woman did not want to make a report, but just wanted deputies to be aware of the situation.
1:10 p.m., The Plains — A business in The Plains reported an incident of a business deal that was possibly fraudulent. A report was taken, and the matter is under further investigation.
2:07 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of an elderly female, who seemed confused and disoriented, leaving a business in The Plains. The woman reportedly left in a vehicle and was driving erratically, nearly hitting several vehicles. The female then traveled on US 33, driving erratically and at a high rate of speed, and again nearly hitting multiple vehicles. After receiving several reports of her driving, deputies located the female traveling on SR 691, where they were able to stop her. Upon speaking to the female, it was apparent that she had an altered mental status. The female was then transported to the hospital for an evaluation and family members took possession of her vehicle.
4:48 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road, The Plains, in reference to a fight. Deputies spoke with everyone involved, and the situation was handled on scene.
6:33 p.m., Millfield — Deputies received a report of threats that were made over social media. The complainant did not have any evidence of threats being made, and they advised that they deleted everything. The complainant was advised to email the responding deputy if they are able to produce any evidence at a later time.
6:45 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Albany for a report of a male refusing to leave the caller's property. The male agreed to leave the property upon speaking to deputies.
Sunday, Feb. 13
3:50 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were on a patrol in The Plains when they observed a vehicle parked at the Rite-Aide parking lot. Units made contact with the driver, who was sleeping. Deputies did not observe any criminal activity while speaking with the male and resumed patrol.
9:26 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Bean Road in The Plains on an inactive dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke to involved parties, who provided conflicting stories. Parties were separated and deputies returned to patrol.
12:03 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a combative, elderly female in mental distress. Deputies made contact with the female and she was transported by EMS for assistance.
4:11 p.m., Hockingport — Deputies took a report of a breaking and entering in Hockingport. No leads exist at this time.
