Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, Feb. 7
8:53 a.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to State Route 550 in Amesville for a report of a damaged vehicle. The complainant stated that someone had lit a cardboard box on fire and put it in hisvvehicle, causing damage. A report was taken.
10:47 a.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Mason Street in Trimble for a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the individual, who advised everything was fine.
1:10 p.m, Athens — Deputies took a report of the theft of mail from a resident of Cooper Road in Athens. The male stated someone had stolen his ID and bank statement from his mailbox. A report was taken, and deputies provided the male with options on how to prevent his mail from being stolen in the future.
1:37 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to SR 56, New Marshfield, fot a well-being check. Deputies arrived on scene and found that everything was fine at the time. Deputies returned to patrol.
5:36 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to the area of Millfield for a report of an unconscious male and female in a vehicle. On scene, it was determined that the male had an active warrant for his arrest. The male was then placed under arrest and transported with no further incident.
6:37 p.m., New Marshfield — A resident on Five Points Road in New Marshfield contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report her canine had been attacked by a neighboring canine. A deputy responded to the address and observed the canine had injuries as a result of the attack. The Dog Warden will be continuing the investigation. The owner of the vicious dog was unable to be contacted at this time.
7:36 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to State Route 550, Athens, for a residential alarm activation. Deputies checked the residence but did not find any evidence that it had been entered.
11:23 p.m., Albany — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Blizzard Lane in Albany for a report of a burglary alarm. Units arrived on scene and found the building secured, with no signs of forced entry. Units resumed patrol.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
12:54 a.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to West First Street in The Plains for a third-party report of a dispute. Units arrived on scene and spoke with the involved parties, who indicated that only a verbal argument had occurred with no threats or physical violence occurring. Units resumed patrol.
7:48 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Dixon Road, Coolville, for a suspicious vehicle. The caller stated that a vehicle was constantly driving back and forth on this road possibly looking to steal things. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact.
10:28 a.m., Chauncey — A resident of Mill Street, Chauncey, reported an incident of harassment that has occurred recently. A report was taken.
1:18 p.m., Amesville — A resident of Amesville contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report that his bank account had been hacked. A large sum of money had been stolen out of the account. This case is under further investigation.
5:43 p.m., Mineral — Deputies received a report of a theft in New Marshfield. No evidence exists at this time, and the caller advised that they would call back in if anything develops.
6:23 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Five Points Road, New Marshfield, for a 911 hang-up call. Deputies did not locate anyone in the area that was in need of assistance.
8:59 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Marshfield Road, New Marshfield, for a well-being check on a female. Deputies spoke with the female, who advised that she was safe and not in need of any assistance.
9:58 p.m., Athens — A deputy patrolling in The Plains observed an abandoned vehicle on the side of SR 682. The vehicle did not have a license plate. The owner of the vehicle was unable to be contacted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.