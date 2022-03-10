Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, March 9
3:29 a.m., Athens —Deputies were dispatched to United Lane, Athens, for an activated commercial alarm. While en route, the alarm company called back and advised to cancel response, as the matter was confirmed to be a false alarm. No further action needed.
3:42 a.m., Waterloo Twp. — Deputies received a third-party report of a person having mental health issues. Deputies responded to the person's residence in Waterloo Township and spoke with them. Deputies did not observe any odd behavior from the individual. When asked if deputies could assist the individual, they declined any assistance at that time. Deputies returned to patrol.
7:22 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to York Township for an animal complaint. The caller stated that a large dog was chasing and killing his chickens. Deputies located the dog as well as a dead chicken. The dog warden responded and took possession of the dog.
8:40 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were patrolling in York Township when a suspicious vehicle was observed on Glen Ebon Road, Nelsonville. The vehicle had fictitious tags and a search of the vehicle VIN indicated the vehicle was stolen out of the city of Athens. Detectives with the Athens Police Department responded and took possession of the vehicle.
9:22 a.m.,The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains to assist EMS with entry into a residence of someone experiencing a medical emergency. When deputies arrived, it was discovered that the apartment manager unlocked the door for EMS. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:52 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to New Marshfield in reference to chickens running loose and being on the complainants property. Since this was at least the third complaint about the same chickens from different residences, the owner of the chickens was issued a summons for animals at large.
2:54 p.m., The Plains — A caller from Hamley Run Road, Athens, reported items from his vehicle were stolen when he was using the local facilities. He did not see the theft in progress and requested to make a report with a deputy from the Athens County Sheriff's Office.
4:30 p.m., The Plains — Deputies from the Athens County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to North Plains Road, The Plains, for an active fight. When deputies arrived, they spoke with multiple persons on scene. All parties stated that no altercation had occurred. Two males at the address were identified and arrested on active warrants. Tommy Reasoner and Terran Smith were transported to SEORJ without incident. Items seized at the incident were submitted for destruction at the Athens County Sheriff's Office.
5:00 p.m., The Plains — An open-line 911 call was received by dispatchers at the Athens County Sheriff's Office. The call came from the North Plains Road, The Plains, area. Deputies were unable to find the phones exact location. No signs of distress were observed.
5:26 p.m., Athens — An activated alarm call was received by dispatchers at the Athens County Sheriff's Office from Whitlind Lane, Athens. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the residents. The alarm was accidentally triggered by one of these residents. Deputies resumed patrol.
5:56 p.m., Millfield — The sheriff's office responded to the Millfield area for a well-being check. Upon making contact with the female, she advised that she was okay and did not need assistance.
Thursday, March 10
2:16 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Alderman Road, Millfield, for a motorist reporting that they had hit a deer. Deputies arrived on scene, and a report was filed. The deer was severely injured, and dispatched for humane reasons. No further action needed.
2:58 a.m., Athens —Deputies responded to SR 682 Athens for a domestic dispute. Neither half had visible injuries, and both declined any kind of medical treatment. Further dispute ensued over belongings, and parties were advised of their civil options. Neither party wished to leave the residence, and agreed to stay separated. Both were warned if deputies responded again, further action could be taken.
7:32 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Meadowbrook Road, Albany, for an active breaking and entering complaint. After determining no breaking and entering occurred, deputies returned to patrol.
8:15 a.m., Athens — Deputies received an anonymous tip that two individuals with active warrants were at a location in Athens Township. Deputies made contact with two individuals, but it was not the individuals with the warrants. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:23 a.m., Trimble — The ACSO assisted the Adult Parole Authority with a residential check of an individual on Main Street in Trimble, who is under APA supervision. During a search of the bedroom, suspected heroin and syringes were found. Charges will be presented to an Athens County Grand Jury.
10:23 a.m., The Plains — Deputies took a call over the phone in reference to a third-party threat. The caller was told his call would be documented, but unless there was a direct threat made no crime had occurred.
11:23 a.m., Sharpsburg — Deputies took an unauthorized use of property report over the phone.
2:47 p.m., Millfield — A caller from SR 13, Millfield, contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report an abandoned vehicle. A deputy was dispatched to the address and tagged the vehicle.
4:43 p.m., Athens — A resident of Bean Hollow Road, Athens, contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report an elderly man trespassing on her property. An attempt to locate the subject was made and he has been identified.
4:58 p.m., Millfield — A juvenile from the Millfield area was reported missing, then located shortly after. The juvenile was located unharmed.
5:01 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Pettit Road, Albany, in reference to domestic violence. The case is under investigation.
6:26 p.m., Jacksonville — A resident of Jacksonville contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report he discovered a used syringe on his property. The item was collected by a deputy and properly disposed of.
11:52 p.m., Nelsonville — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Happy Hollow Road in Nelsonville for a report of a dispute. Units arrived on scene and determined this incident to be a verbal argument. Neither party wished to separate for the evening. Units resumed patrol.
