Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, Jan. 28
3:52 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Valero in The Plains for a report of a broken-down vehicle. On scene, the owner of the vehicle made arrangements for it to be removed. No further action needed.
5:59 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were requested to patrol the Glouster area for a report of suspicious activity. Deputies patrolled the area but did not observe any criminal activity.
6:20 p.m., Sharpsburg — Deputies spoke with a female via telephone, who advised that her girlfriend had stolen cash from her. A report of this incident was taken.
6:42 p.m., Chauncey — A female advised that her husband had taken her dog and will not return it. Deputies spoke with both parties and advised them that this is a civil matter.
Saturday, Jan. 29
2:29 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Elm Street in Buchtel for an open-line 911 call. No sounds of distress could be heard. Deputies made contact at the closest address to the given location and made contact with the resident. She advised that she did not call and provided a phone with a different number. She advised no one else was at the residence. With no other information available, no further action could be taken.
7:19 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Cross Street in The Plains on an open-line 911 call. While en route, it was found to be a small juvenile playing with a phone and no emergency.
8:55 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Lottridge Road, Coolville, on an active domestic dispute. Upon arriving on scene, the involved parties were separated. Deputies received conflicting statements as to what occurred and neither involved party wished to pursue any further action. Both parties agreed to separate for the remainder of the day. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:35 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Front Street in Glouster on a report of a dispute. The caller advised dispatch that her ex-boyfriend was at her residence knocking on the door and arguing with her. Upon deputies arriving on scene, it was discovered that the male had left prior to their arrival. The caller wanted to leave the residence and did so while deputies were on scene.
12:57 p.m., Glouster — A resident of Oakdale Road, Glouster, reported that a truck had been stolen from their residence at an unknown time. A report was taken, and the truck was entered as stolen.
2:54 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to the area of Jacksonville in reference to a two-vehicle crash on private property. This incident was resolved on scene.
4:39 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains in reference to a breaking and entering of a storage unit. Deputies are still investigating the call.
6:32 p.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office was requested by the Athens Police Department to patrol a residence on Angel Ridge Road in Athens. Units patrolled the area but observed no criminal activity.
6:54 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to a residence on Lottridge Road in Coolville in reference to a report of harassment. A report of this incident was taken.
7:28 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Pettit Road, Albany, in reference to domestic violence. Deputies took a report and will be requesting a warrant for the suspect.
8:43 p.m., Glouster — A caller from Glouster advised that someone had stolen her EBT card. This matter is currently under investigation.
9:32 p.m., The Plains — A caller from Bean Road in The Plains advised that her credit card information had been used without her authorization. A report of this incident was taken.
Sunday, Jan. 30
12:27 a.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 56 in Athens for a report of a suspicious person/suspicious vehicle. Units arrived on scene and found a vehicle that appeared to be disabled with no persons around the vehicle. The vehicle was tagged for removal due to it obstructing a driveway to a local church. No further action taken.
5:36 a.m., Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol on Madison Street in Glouster and observed an open door on a vehicle. Units made contact with the vehicle owner. It was determined by the owner that nothing had been taken from the vehicle. Units resumed patrol.
7:19 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Peach Ridge Road, Athens, on an activated residential alarm. Upon arriving on scene, everything was found secure and in order. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:25 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Selby Road, Athens, on a report of a vehicle in the roadway, occupied by an unconscious male. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the described vehicle in the roadway, or in the area. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:51 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Deerfield Lane, Athens, on an activated residential alarm. Deputies were canceled by the alarm company while en-route, as it was found to be a false alarm. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:24 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of someone calling for help. Deputies located the person, who reported being threatened by someone in a vehicle. No vehicles that matched the described suspect vehicle were located in the area.
6:42 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Carol Lane, The Plains, in reference to a trespass complaint. The man left the scene before deputies arrived.
6:59 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded The Plains for a well-being check. Deputies transported the individual for an evaluation.
9:39 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Mill School Road, Guysville, for a report of an aggressive dog. No dogs were located in the area.
