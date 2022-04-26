APRIL 22
1:19 p.m. — Deputies responded to Featherstone Road in Stewart for an alarm. Deputies made contact with the homeowner, who stated it was a false alarm.
2:36 p.m. — Deputies responded to Mush Run Road, Athens, in response to a third-party complaint of domestic violence. Deputies made contact with the two parties, and a male was arrested for criminal trespass and a violation of a protection order.
2:38 p.m. — Deputies spoke with a man in reference to a theft report. While speaking with the man, it was determined that the case is civil. No further action needed.
3:44 p.m. — Deputies responded to New Marshfield and took a report of a theft of several items.
6:39 p.m. — Deputies received a report of an assault in Jacksonville. After the victim advised that they wish to pursue a protection order, deputies took a report and provided the victim with information about how to obtain the order.
7:44 p.m. — Deputies responded to Salem Road, Athens, and located a female that had a felony warrant for her arrest. Deputies transported the female to SEORJ without incident.
8:03 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to the park in Trimble for a possible vandalism call. A township employee stated he received a call about people in the park kicking the bathroom doors, causing the handles to break. A verbal dispute ensued, which separated without further incident. The township did not want to pursue charges and just requested the people leave without further incident. The appropriate information was collected, and no further intervention was needed.
8:41 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains in reference to a complaint of threatening. Deputies made contact with the complainant and a report was taken.
9:21 p.m. — Deputies responded to Chauncey in reference to a loud music complaint. Deputies made contact with the party, and they agreed to turn the music down.
April 23
12:11 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to West Clinton Street in Albany for a report of dispute. Units patrolled the area for the suspect but were unable to locate them.
12:29 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Goose Run Road in Glouster for a report of a possible overdose. Other agencies assisted in the call and reported the allegation unfounded.
1:41 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Fifth Street in The Plains for a report of overdose. Deputies and EMS arrived on scene and found the male alert and talking. The male was transported to the hospital by EMS. It was determined the male had an active warrant out of Vinton County. Vinton County Sheriff’s Office arrived at O’Bleness Hospital and took custody of the male.
3:56 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s office responded to Ray’s Harvest House in Albany for a report of a suspicious male. Units arrived on scene and found the male to be under the influence. The male, Bret Christian, age 45 of Albany, was transported to SEORJ for disorderly conduct by intoxication.
6:45 a.m. — Deputies responded to High Street in Glouster for an alarm. Deputies made contact with the store manager, who stated everything was okay.
10:29 a.m. — The ACSO responded to Dutch Ridge Road, Guysville, in reference to a parking complaint. Upon arrival, the auction was advised they had customers parking on the complainant’s land and asked all to move, and no further actions were needed.
11:41 a.m. — Deputies responded to United Lane in Athens about a tip involving the missing juvenile Vanessa Mcgee. Information was given that she was at this location with a male subject. After a thorough investigation, it was determined the female reported seen at this location was not the missing juvenile.
3:10 p.m. — Deputies responded to East First Street in The Plains in reference to a reckless driver. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the vehicle. No further action needed.
4 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 682 in The Plains in reference to damage to a vehicle. Deputies made contact with the party, and a report was made.
5:21 p.m. — Deputies responded to Wooten Road in Athens in reference to a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the man.
6:12 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Sandstone Apartments in The Plains for a report of a motorcycle/ATV riding in the yards of the complex. Deputies patrolled the area, and sat stationary in the area, but did not observe any of the alleged issues reported.
6:25 p.m. — Deputies responded to United Lane in Athens in reference to a woman outside yelling at herself. The woman left the property prior to deputies’ arrival.
6:44 p.m. — Deputies responded to Movies Ten in Nelsonville in reference to a possible drug deal. Deputies patrolled the area but found none of the described vehicles.
7 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Scatter Ridge Road in Athens for a report of a third-party domestic violence incident. Deputies spoke with several subjects at the given address that did not observe the suspects or the complainant in the area. The report was unfounded.
8:29 p.m. — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road in Athens in reference to a dispute. On scene, deputies were able to separate the parties, and provide a ride for one involved party.
9:03 p.m. -The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Sandstone Apartments in The Plains for an attempt to locate a missing juvenile believed to be in the area. Deputies patrolled the area in an attempt to locate, with no success.
9:52 p.m. — Deputies responded to Connett Road, The Plains, in reference to assist with a transport of a woman in mental distress. Deputies arrived on scene, and the woman was transported to O’Bleness for an evaluation.
11:09 p.m. — Deputies responded to Athens Township in reference to a suspicious person complaint. The area was patrolled, but deputies did not make contact with anyone. Complaint unfounded. No further action taken.
April 24
5:54 a.m. — Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded West Wilson Road in New Marshfield for a report of a suspicious person. Units patrolled the area but were unable to locate anyone. Units resumed patrol.
8:17 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Mansfield Road, Athens, on a lockout. Dispatch advised the caller accidentally locked himself out of his residence and is having trouble getting inside due to a recent surgery. Deputies arrived on scene and were able to assist.
8:38 a.m. — Deputies responded to Happy Hollow Road in Nelsonville for a report of vehicles partially blocking the roadway. Deputies tagged the vehicles for removal and resumed patrol.
8:43 a.m. — Deputies responded to Peach Ridge Road in Athens for a trespass complaint. The complainant stated a woman was on his property and refused to leave. Deputies spoke to the woman and advised her she needed to leave the property. The woman’s friend came to the scene to pick her up. No further action was needed.
10:14 a.m. — A female came to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a custody dispute. Contact was made with the other involved party and the matter was resolved.
10:29 a.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 682 for a criminal damaging report. The caller stated somebody pried open the storage container doors on his friend’s camper. A report was taken.
10:33 a.m. — Deputies responded to Diamond Brick Road, Nelsonville, for an alarm. Deputies checked the building and found it to be secure, then resumed patrol.
10:48 a.m. — Deputies responded to Sycamore Street in Chauncey for a suspicious person complaint. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the individual. Units resumed patrol.
11:26 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to the Armitage Road bike path access point in Athens on a report of two individuals engaging in intercourse in the open. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate any persons engaging in that type of activity.
11:42 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Dean Road in Glouster on a trespass / property line dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the complainant, who was advised the matter was civil and to speak to his attorney for further assistance.
11:55 a.m. — Deputies responded to Kimberly Road in Nelsonville for a report of a syringe on the side of the roadway. Deputies collected the syringe and safely disposed of it.
1:22 p.m. — Deputies responded to Wilson Road in New Marshfield for a verbal dispute. Both parties were separated prior to deputies’ arrival. No further action was needed.
2:38 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Connett Road in The Plains on a report of an open door to a structure. Deputies arrived on scene and checked the structure, secured it, and returned to patrol.
3:03 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a theft that occurred on Sand Rock Road in Amesville. A report was taken.
3:10 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 13 in Millfield in reference to a drug overdose. On scene, the woman was woken up, but refused medical treatment. Deputies seized drug paraphernalia and returned to patrol.
3:24 p.m. — Deputies handled a motor vehicle theft call over the phone. The case is under investigation.
3:46 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains in reference to a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to find the person.
3:50 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Glouster Police Department in reference to a theft that occurred in Athens County. The case is under investigation.
5:20 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to South Clinton Street in The Plains on a report of a reckless driver. Deputies patrolled the area but had no contact with the described vehicle.
5:32 p.m. — Deputies responded to Scatter Ridge Road, Athens, in reference to a third-party complaint of domestic violence. Deputies responded to the scene and determined that the complaint was unfounded.
5:49 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to The Plains on a report of a female having mental health issues. The female was transported to the hospital for a medical and mental evaluation.
6:42 p.m. — Deputies responded to Dean Road in Glouster for a neighbor dispute. On scene, deputies separated the parties. No further action needed.
7:29 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a child custody dispute at a residence in Carthage Township. Deputies responded and spoke with the involved parents. The child was released to the custodial parent.
11:59 p.m. — Deputies responded to Athens Township in reference to a trespassing complaint. Upon arrival, the caller advised that an unknown subject was captured on their surveillance security system walking around exterior of their home. Security footage was watched, but no positive identification could be made. No further action taken.
April 25
3:13 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Maple Street in Glouster for a report of an assault. Units arrived on scene and spoke with the victim, who indicated that she was assaulted by a female but did not know her last name. It was determined that suspect had left prior to units’ arrival. The female indicated she would reach out to the Glouster Police Department for further follow-up.
8:07 a.m. — A resident of Red Dog Road, Glouster, reported that their vehicle was entered sometime overnight. A report was taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.