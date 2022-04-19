Athens County Sheriff’s Office
April 15
9:34 a.m. — The ACSO responded to the Center Street., New Marshfield, area in reference to a tip involving the missing juvenile, Austin Taylor. Deputies were advised that he was hiding in an outbuilding. Upon arrival, the homeowner took us back to the outbuilding where a male, John Ladeaux, was found. Ladeaux was found to have an active felony arrest warrant for receiving stolen property. The homeowner did not know that Ladeaux was hiding in her outbuilding. Ladeaux was placed under arrest and transported to the SEORJ. The juvenile was not found anywhere on the property. No further actions were needed.
10:48 a.m. — Deputies responded to Slab Road, Shade, for a report of a suspicious abandoned vehicle on the caller’s property. When deputies met with the neighbor who owns the vehicle, they were advised that a family member was coming to fix the vehicle’s tire.
10:54 a.m. — Deputies patrolled Bassett Road, Athens, after receiving a report of a female who was walking away from a treatment program. Deputies did not locate anyone during their patrol of the area.
4:46 p.m. — A third-party complainant contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to request a well-being check. A deputy responded to the Glouster area and spoke with the male in question. The male stated the female requested the check, misconstrued an earlier conversation through text message. The deputy resumed patrol.
4:46 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a government office alarm activation in Athens. Deputies were advised that they could cancel their response prior to their arrival.
5:19 p.m. — A male driver contacted the Ohio State Highway Patrol to report his wife was following him in her vehicle. A deputy from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office was in the area at the time of the call. A deputy was able to locate the two drivers and conduct an investigation. No criminal behavior was observed.
5:32 p.m. — Deputies responded to United Lane, Athens, for a report of two vehicles shooting at each other. Deputies and OSHP troopers checked the area, however they did not find any vehicles matching the descriptions that were provided.
7 p.m. — Deputies responded to U.S Route 50 near Harmony Road, Athens, for a report of an object in the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area and found the roadway to be clear.
7:43 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s office received a call from a resident on Spring Street, Chauncey. The caller stated that a young male had been driving his dirt bike recklessly on the roadway. A deputy patrolled the area, but could not locate the male on the dirt bike.
9:54 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a violation of a restraining order. This was found to be a civil violation, and the caller was advised to address it with the court that issued the order.
11 p.m. — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a verbal dispute. The caller reported that she was sharing an RV with her ex-husband, and he was intoxicated. She was afraid to go back to the RV. On scene, deputies were advised that the male half had left the area in the RV with a friend. No physical violence or threats of violence were reported to have occurred. The caller was then picked up by a family member and taken out of the area. She was referred to proper civil court issues for her additional complaints.
April 16
12:41 a.m. — Deputies responded to Pallo Road, Glouster, for a verbal dispute. The caller reported that her husband was drunk and out of control. On scene, deputies spoke to all involved parties and determined that no physical violence or threats of violence had occurred, only a verbal argument about marital issues. The man received a ride from a family member to stay away for the remainder of the evening and to avoid further conflict. No further action needed.
5:11 a.m. — Deputies responded to Salem Road, Athens, for a 911 hang-up call. On scene, deputies spoke to all parties present, who stated everything was fine. One party checked their phone and stated it was an accidental pocket dial. With no evidence of any criminal act or assistance needed, deputies resumed patrol.
11:27 a.m. — Deputies responded to Front Street in Glouster for a dispute. The complainant stated his father accused him of stealing money, so they got into a verbal argument. Deputies separated both parties for the evening. No further action was needed.
11:37 a.m. — The ACSO was advised of a vehicle at the US Wayne National Forest headquarters with the door open and no one around. Ohio State Patrol checked the area prior to deputies’ arrival and no further actions were needed.
11:42 a.m. — The ACSO was dispatched to Radford Road, Athens, in reference to the complainant advising her daughter had stolen her vehicle in Cincinnati, Ohio. The complainant advised she had not filed a report yet with her local agency. Deputies patrolled the area for the vehicle with negative contact. No further actions were needed at this time and the complainant was advised to have the agency contact the ACSO with any further information once it is filed as stolen.
1:14 p.m. -Deputies responded to State Route 550, Athens, for a suspicious person complaint. The complainant stated that somebody was hiding in bushes near his residence. After investigating, the individual was found to be a juvenile who was playing in the creek near the caller’s residence. No further action was needed.
3:57 p.m. — Deputies responded to May Avenue, Chauncey, in reference to a third-party domestic violence complaint. On scene, deputies discovered evidence of physical violence, and an arrest was made.
4:05 p.m. — Deputies took a report of a theft on United Lane, Athens. There are no suspects or leads at this time.
4:34 p.m. — Deputies assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol at Vore Ridge Road, Athens, in reference to a patrol request for a stolen vehicle. Deputies and troopers located the vehicle, and troopers towed the vehicle. On scene, deputies found a man with a warrant, and Baily Bartlett was arrested and transported to SEORJ without incident.
6:33 p.m. — Deputies were advised of a suspicious vehicle at a business in Trimble Township. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the vehicle or any suspicious activity at that time.
6:39 p.m. — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a report of a female being assaulted. When speaking with both involved parties, deputies were told that they only had a loud verbal argument. No evidence of any assault was observed, and deputies returned to patrol after the parties agreed to separate for the evening.
6:46 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a reckless driver on State Route 685 in Chauncey. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate a vehicle matching the given description.
11:27 p.m. — Deputies responded to Athens Township in reference to an activated alarm. Contact was made at residence, and it was determined to be a false alarm. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
11:40 p.m. — Deputies responded to Salem Road, Athens, for a verbal dispute. The caller stated that his ex-girlfriend was at his house and trying to get in. On scene, deputies were advised that the girlfriend had left prior to their arrival and no further assistance was needed.
April 17
9:46 a.m. — Deputies responded to Lightfritz Road, New Marshfield, for a property damage report. The complainant stated that somebody struck his fence and damaged it. A report was taken.
3:07 p.m. — A resident of Perry Ridge Road, Nelsonville, contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report his bicycles being stolen. The caller stated at his previous address, Campbell Street, The Plains, his ex-roommates were refusing to let him retrieve his bikes. Deputies spoke with the residents at Campbell Street. They agreed to let the male to retrieve his bicycles.
5:05 p.m. — A third-party complainant contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report broken windows on a large structure in The Plains. Deputies responded to the scene and were unable to make contact with the property owners. Another attempt will be made to locate the owners.
5:36 p.m. — Deputies responded to Athens Township for the report of a death. A report was taken. The Athens County Coroner deemed the death to be by natural causes.
7:36 p.m. — A resident of the Stewart area contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to request a deputy. The caller stated her family members were intoxicated and acting aggressively. A deputy arrived on scene and the parties had separated. No criminal behavior was observed, and deputies resumed patrol.
8:25 p.m. — Deputies received a report of juveniles brandishing airsoft guns at vehicles on a road in Trimble Township. Deputies patrolled the area but did not observe any juveniles or other persons on foot.
8:57 p.m. — Deputies were advised of a suspicious vehicle parked along a road in York Township. Deputies checked the vehicle and found it to be unoccupied at that time. The vehicle information was logged at that time.
9:26 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Big Bailey Run Road in Millfield for a report of a suspicious vehicle. It was determined the vehicle had left upon units’ arrival.
Incident Date/Time Case # Case Type Disposition Location 04/18/22 01:51 05-22-02036 INCIDENT REPORT Closed TOWN ST, GLOUSTER Case Media Narrative
April 18
1:51 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Town Street in Glouster for a patrol request. Units patrolled the area but did not observe any criminal activity.
