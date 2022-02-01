Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, Jan. 31
9:14 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to North Clinton Street, The Plains, on an open-line 911 call. Upon arriving on scene, it was found to be a construction crew, and a worker’s phone dialed while in his pocket. With no emergency, deputies returned to patrol.
10:52 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to SR 550, Athens, on a request of a well-being check. Deputies made contact and everything was found to be fine. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:05 p.m., Stewart — Deputies were dispatched to First Street in Stewart on an activated residential alarm. While en route, deputies were canceled by the alarm company as it was a false alarm. Deputies resumed patrol.
12:38 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to North Plains Road, The Plains, on a report of a debit card that was stolen and used at several locations. A report was taken and an investigation is pending.
3:18 p.m., Albany — Deputies received a report of a dispute over parking. It was found that both involved parties had rights to the same shared driveway, and they were advised to address the situation with their landlord.
3:31 p.m., New Marshfield — A female from New Marshfield advised deputies that her neighbor had been harassing her. A report of this incident was taken.
5:12 p.m., Millfield — A resident of Millfield came to the Athens County Sheriffs Office to report a matter of an unruly juvenile. A report was taken.
5:19 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a residence on West Third Street in The Plains for a well-being check. The male subject in question was confirmed to be safe.
7:33 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Millfield for a dispute. Deputies did not find that any criminal offense occurred, and the involved parties separated for the evening.
8:43 p.m., The Plains —Deputies spoke with a female regarding a two-vehicle crash on private property. This matter is currently under investigation.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
12:11 a.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to South Plains Road in The Plains for a report of two individuals going through a vehicle. Units arrived on scene but found no evidence that the vehicle was entered. Units patrolled the area but were unsuccessful in locating the persons.
8:03 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to The Plains on a report of an unruly juvenile. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to both the juvenile and parents and resolved the issue.
8:21 a.m., Athens — The ACSO took a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle dating back to July of 2021. The caller advised that the suspect had not returned the vehicle since August of 2021. The caller did not wish to pursue charges but wanted to have a report on file. No further actions were needed.
9:53 a.m., Athens — A resident of Stagecoach Road, Athens, came to the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report that they were a victim of a scam and money was stolen from them as a result. A report was taken.
11:14 a.m., Athens — A resident of West Wilson Road, Athens, came to the Athens County Sheriff's Office reporting several unauthorized ATM withdrawals on their bank account that occurred in another state. A report was taken.
12:23 p.m. — The ACSO was requested by the Athens Police Department to make contact with the parents of a juvenile that was transported to OMH. Deputies made contact with the parents and no further actions were needed.
4:51 p.m., The Plains — Clifford Hixson of Bean Road, The Plains, was located and arrested on an active warrant at his residence. Hixson was listed on the Athens County
Sheriff's Office Most Wanted page. The warrants were for Improperly Handling Firearms in a Vehicle and Agg. Possession of Drugs.
5:51 p.m., Athens — A resident of Baker Road in Athens contacted the Sheriff's Office to report his expired temporary tag had been stolen off his vehicle. The caller was unsure when the tag had been taken. No further information could be provided by the complainant.
6:30 p.m., Mineral — A resident of Mineral contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report a dispute with her landlord. The complainant stated that the landlord had shut her water off. Deputies contacted the landlord and he stated that the complainant refused to let him on the property to do maintenance on her residence. Both parties were advised to
contact the courts to address the issue.
7:28 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Albany for a report of a suspicious male acting strangely while loitering inside of a business. The male left prior to deputy arrival, however deputies were able to identify the male and speak with him at his residence.
8:16 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Five Points Road for a 911 open-line. Nobody was located in the area.
8:19 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were requested to Old SR 56 in New Marshfield for an inactive dispute. Deputies responded to the address and spoke with the complainant. Deputies determined that the female involved in the dispute would benefit from medical attention. She was transferred to O'Bleness Hospital to be evaluated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.