Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday, Nov. 23
12:08 a.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of a loud noise complaint near a residence in The Plains. Deputies patrolled the area and sat stationary for some time. No loud noises or criminal activity were observed at that time.
12:59 a.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Rome Twp to assist a motorist with a flat tire. Deputies were able to get damaged tire off vehicle, replace with spare, and get motorist and his family on their way. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
1:12 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies received a complaint of suspicious activity at the Bailey’s Trail Head Rest Area in Doanville. Deputies patrolled the area and checked the facilities at that time and observed no criminal activity. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:39 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Gun Club Rd. Waterloo TWP. in response to a gun call. On scene Deputies spoke with a man who advised that his brother had pointed a gun in his face. After an investigation, Deputies discovered that no gun was involved. Due to the caller’s belief that Homeland Security, especially military grade lice, is watching him, Deputies transported the man to O’Bleness Hospital for a mental evaluation.
11:29 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Chase Rd. Alexander TWP. in reference to a well-being check. Caller advised that several kids from the home have not been to school in over a month. On scene Deputies spoke with the parents, and one of the children, who advised that the kids are in the middle of moving to a different school. No further Deputy action required.
2:16 p.m., New Marshfield — The Sheriff’s Office assisted the Adult Parole Authority to locate a male subject. The residence was checked with negative contact.
3:10 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to Millfield for a residential burglary alarm. Alarm company was unable to get in contact with a keyholder. Deputies checked the residence and found everything to be secure.
3:41 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Greens Run for a utility trailer that was found in a driveway. Deputies met with the caller who stated that he came out this morning and found the trailer in his driveway. This matter is under investigation.
4 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Salem Road for a dispute. When deputies arrived, we were notified that the individual being disruptive left prior to our arrival. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:18 p.m., New Marshfield — The Sheriff’s Office responded to New Marshfield for a third-party complaint of a dispute in the roadway. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
4:28 p.m., Nelsonville — A male subject contacted the Sheriff’s Office advising that he let another male use his ATV, and he had not returned it. The ATV was located at the neighbors and the owner took possession of it.
5:11 p.m., Nelsonville — The Sheriff’s Office patrolled U.S. 33 for a report of items in the roadway. The area was patrolled but nothing was located.
5:28 p.m., Buchtel — The Sheriff’s Office responded to the Nelsonville area for a complaint of Christmas decorations. Upon contacting the caller, she advised it was no longer an issue.
7:36 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of a trespassing and active dispute at a residence in Lodi Township. Deputies responded to the address and spoke with the complainant. The suspect left prior to deputies’ arrival. The complainant advised they did not need any further assistance at that time. Deputies returned to patrol.
7:42 p.m., New Marshfield —The Sheriff’s Office responded to New Marshfield where the caller advised she had been assaulted. This matter is under investigation.
7:45 p.m., Trimble — Deputies were dispatched to Trimble for a missing juvenile. Shortly after deputies arrived, the juvenile returned home. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:56 p.m., Trimble — Deputies were dispatched to Trimble for a dispute. Deputies arrived and spoke to the involved parties. The parties agreed to separate for the evening. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:03 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to a report of a verbal dispute at a residence in Dover Township. One party of the incident had left walking. Deputies patrolled for the person whom left but did not locate them at the time. Deputies spoke with the other party at the residence, and they did not believe the problem person would return. No further action was taken at that time.
9:22 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were notified that a male on the most wanted list was at the Dollar General in The Plains. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the male.
11 p.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Lemaster Road in Athens for a report of a dispute. Units arrived on scene and spoke with all involved parties. During the investigation, it was determined a juvenile was being unruly. Units did serve a trespass complaint to another involved party. All parties were separated for the evening. Units resumed patrol.
11:11 p.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Clinton Street in The Plains for a report of a canine crying. Units sat in the area and did not observe any canines crying. Units did contact the owner. Deputies determined the canines were not in any danger, were in good health, and with all the needs to survive. Units cleared the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.