Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, Dec. 1
3:36 a.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Rome Township for a report of a male individual slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle. Contact was made and it was determined to be a deer hunter sleeping in his truck, waiting on other members of his hunting party to arrive. This was deemed not to be a medial emergency of any type. Deputies returned to patrol with no further action taken.
7:40 a.m., Albany — Deputies received a report of an activated commercial burglary alarm outside Albany. While en route, Central Dispatch was able to confirm that the incident was a false alarm, and no further deputy response was needed.
10:42 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Elm Rock Road in Nelsonville for a theft report. A construction company representative stated that multiple items had been taken from their job site overnight. A report was filed.
11:44 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Wooten Road, near Albany, for a civil trespass complaint. The caller reported that she was in divorce proceedings, and her husband was not to be at the property due to a civil order. Deputies made contact with the man and advised him that being on the property could lead to him being found in contempt of court. Deputies advised the man that it would be documented that he was at the property on that date. The man left the property without further incident.
12:21 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to New Marshfield for a landlord-tenant dispute. The tenant had called, stating that his landlord was there telling him he had to move out. On scene, deputies determined that no eviction order had been filed, and that the matter was civil in nature. The landlord was referred to proper court channels to resolve the issue.
2:14 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Alderman Road for a dispute. On arrival, the parties had already separated. No further action required.
2:30 p.m., New Marshfield — A third-party complainant called the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report a domestic dispute. Deputies responded to the New Marshfield area and made contact with the residents reportedly in dispute. After the deputies spoke with the individuals, no dispute or criminal activity was suspected. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:31 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Scatter Ridge Road for a well-being check. Once on scene, contact was made, and it was determined the individual was fine and in a safe place.
4:42 p.m., The Plains — A caller from The Plains area contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report her mail had been stolen. She stated that a check her father had sent her had been stolen and cashed at a local bank. Further investigation is pending.
5:06 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Albany for a well-being check. Deputies determined that the individual being checked on was taken to an assisted living facility a few weeks ago. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:38 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Athens Township to take a theft report. The victim reported that his vehicle was entered by unknown individual(s) and several items were removed. The area was patrolled in an effort to locate stolen items but nothing that was reported stolen was observed or located. This matter is currently under investigation.
Thursday, Dec. 2
5:37 a.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Channingway Blvd. in The Plains for a patrol request on a suspicious vehicle. Deputies made contact and determined the vehicle was out of gas and the occupants were waiting for a ride. There was no sign of criminal activity.
11:45 a.m., The Plains — Deputies checked a residence on South Plains Road after a neighbor reported suspicious activity at an abandoned home. Once on scene, the residence was checked, but due to the condition of the house, it was unclear if anyone had been inside or not. Attempts were made to contact the owners of the property but none of their phone numbers were active.
1:13 p.m., Mineral — Deputies responded to Mineral to do a well-being check on a female after her adult sons were reported to be in an altercation with each other. Upon arrival, the males had already separated, and one was leaving with a friend. The mother of the two said she was fine and would call if she needed anything.
2:46 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a female regarding domestic dispute. This matter is currently under investigation.
3:54 p.m., Albany — 29-year-old Ernest Hudnall of Chase Road, Albany, was arrested on several felony warrants out of Athens County for failing to keep his sex offender registration current. Hudnall was transported to the regional jail.
5:36 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to SR 690 in Athens for a call of animals in the roadway. When deputies arrived, the landowner already had the animals contained. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:01 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the New Marshfield area for an illegal burn. This matter is under investigation.
9:36 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 685 in Glouster for a verbal dispute. On scene, deputies spoke with the caller, who advised that her ex-husband had come to her residence and then an argument ensued. She told deputies that the male then refused to leave until he was told that law enforcement was en route. No physical injuries were reported or observed, and a report of this incident was taken.
10:26 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Oakdale Road for a suspicious vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact with the vehicle. Units resumed patrol.
