Athens Fire Department
Monday, Sept. 21
5.25 a.m., The Athens Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 5:25 a.m. this morning to 40 Longview Hts Rd. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a fire in the crawl space of the house, spreading to the first floor area. The fire was quickly extinguished. All occupants of the home evacuated safely. Fire damage is estimated at $40,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, Sept. 18
12:31 a.m., Coolville – Deputies responded to the Eighth Street, in Coolville, in reference to a third party report of a female sending messages of holding a gun to her head. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with friends who had secured the firearm and made contact with the female subject making the threats. She advised she had purposely taken multiple tablets of her anxiety/depression medication. ACEMS arrived on scene and transported the female subject to OMH for a Blue-Slip medical/mental evaluation. No further actions were needed.
3:45 a.m., Glouster – Deputies responded to Glouster, for a report of a male yelling and refusing to leave a residence. The male had calmed down prior to deputy arrival, and he agreed to leave the property without causing any further issues.
4:55 a.m., Butchel – Deputies responded to Buchtel, for a third party report of a verbal dispute. Deputies found that one of the parties had already left, and that the dispute was purely verbal. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:09 p.m., Albany – Deputies responded to Albany, in regards to a verbal dispute. The caller stated she was tired of her son harassing her, and wanted him to leave. Law enforcement was unable to force the male to leave the residence due to him living there, and contributing to the property. Both parties were advised to leave each other alone, and the caller was also advised of her options regarding eviction.
5:34 p.m., The Plains – Deputies spoke with a female, in regards to B&E. She stated that someone broke into her storage unit on Connett Road. She said that she’s missing some tools and other miscellaneous items. She stated that she was unsure of everything that she’s missing. The case remains open pending further investigation.
8:16 p.m., Chauncey – Deputies responded to Chauncey, in regards to a reckless driver. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the described vehicle.
9:30 p.m., Millfield – Deputies responded to State Route 13, in Millfield, for a report of a patrol request. Deputies were advised that the property was observing loud music and people trespassing onto the property in the night time hours. Deputies patrolled the area and sat stationary in the area. Deputies did not observe any criminal activity occurring. Units returned to patrol.
Saturday, Sept. 19
3:07 a.m., Buchtel – Deputies responded to Twelfth Street, in Buchtel, for a report of a dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the involved parties and determined the argument was over personal property. Deputies determined that no threats or physical violence had occurred. Both parties wished to separate for the evening. No further action taken.
3:36 a.m., Nelsonville – Deputies and the Nelsonville Police Department, went to a residence within the City of Nelsonville, to attempt to locate an individual who had an active warrant out for his arrest. Units had negative contact at the residence. Units returned to patrol.
7:07 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Connett Road, in The Plains, to assist the Athens County EMS with a psychiatric individual. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the male. The male was then transported to O’Bleness Memorial Hospital by EMS personnel without incident. Units returned to patrol.
10:07 a.m., Stewart – Deputies responded to Winner Lane, in Stewart, in reference to a dispute. the male involved was eventually transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
11:15 a.m., The Plains – Deputies spoke with a female, stating she believes her identity may have been stolen. The caller stated she has been locked out of several of her mobile apps, and has noticed several new apps on her phone which she did not add. The caller has had a history of being admitted to several mental institutions, and was showing symptoms of paranoia. As of this time there is no evidence that her identity was stolen.
7:26 a.m., The Plains – Around 7:30 a.m., A vehicle pursuit that started in The Plains, ended up in a crash at the park and ride on St Rt. 682 and US 33. Driver fled on foot and was arrested a short time later at a home trying to gain entry. Josh Verity, of Logan, was arrested on a warrant out of Hocking Co. Cash and drugs was found inside the crashed vehicle. Charges are pending in Athens Co.
12:22 p.m., Guysville – Deputies responded to Guysville, in regards to two suspicious males in the area. After speaking with the males, and the property owner, they had permission to be there. Nothing further assistance was needed.
1:59 p.m., Jacksonville – Deputies responded to Jacksonville, in regards to a possible attempted breaking and entering complaint. The caller advised he was across the street from a vacant property he owns, and witnessed two males drive up to the property and knock on the door. One male walked around to the back door, but when confronted by the home owner the two males quickly left the area. The residence was not forcibly entered at that time. Extra patrol was requested through the Jacksonville area.
5:15 p.m., Shade – Deputies were advised of the sound of gunshots, on Gilkey Ridge Rd. The complainant stated the shots seemed to be near their residence. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact with anyone shooting.
8:03 p.m., Athens – Deputies spoke with a male, in regards to him and his father being threatened. The information was documented at this time, and the caller was advised of his options.
Sunday, Sept. 20
1:36 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were on patrol when they observed multiple juveniles take off on foot in the area of Poston Road and Hartman Road, in The Plains. Deputies patrolled the area on foot and was unable to locate the juveniles. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:03 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Canaanville Hills Rd, on an alarm activation. Upon arriving, the business was open and it was determined to be a false alarm.
2:21 p.m., Chauncey – Deputies took a report of stolen items taken from the bed of a pick up truck that was parked in Chauncey. Items taken were a cooler, misc tools, and lawn chairs.
7:22 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to The Plains, in regards to a custody dispute. The mother of the child requested a deputy assist her in getting her child back that night. The mother has sole custody of the child due to them not being married, and no court appointed visitation was set up. The child was given to the mother without incident.
6:49 p.m., Coolville – Deputies responded to the boat ramp, in Coolville, in regards to a male that located a firearm in the river. The male stated he was fishing and recovered a firearm near the riverbank. The firearm was collected and determined to be a pellet gun. The pellet gun was entered into evidence.
2:52 p.m., Coolville – Deputies responded to Coolville, in regards to an alleged assault complaint. Deputies spoke with several victims/witnesses that all stated several other parties in the area, assaulted the three victims. The victims showed signs of injuries. Deputies spoke with the alleged suspects that stated it was a mutual fight between all parties, but showed no signs of injuries. This case remains under investigation.
7:02 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Mush Run Road, in regards to a harassment complaint. The caller advised her neighbor was taking photographs of her adopted child, and two other minors on her property. The caller stated the neighbor took the photographs from her own property and did not enter her property. Deputies spoke with the neighbor and she admitted to taking photographs because she believes there may be abuse toward the adopted child. This case remains under investigation.
