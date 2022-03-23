Athens County Sheriff's Office
Tuesday, March 22
12:25 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to South Eleventh Street in Jacksonville for a report of a domestic dispute. Units arrived on scene and determined a dispute had occurred with the suspect leaving the scene prior to units’ arrival. The complainant did not wish to pursue any criminal charges. Units resumed patrol.
3:51 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Columbus Road, Athens, for a report of a suspicious person. Units patrolled the area but were unsuccessful in locating any suspicious activity.
4:52 a.m., Athens — Deputies received a complaint that gunshots were heard on Columbus Road in Athens. Units were in the area when this call came in but did not observe any sound of gunshots. No further action taken.
5:57 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Columbus Road in Athens for a report of a breaking and entering. The complainant indicated that someone had come through his window, and he was too afraid to check to see if the window was broken. Units attempted to make contact at the complainant's residence, but the complainant would not answer the door. Units did not observe any windows being broken.
9:13 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Rhoric Road in Athens on a request for a well-being check of a juvenile. Deputies arrived on scene and found the juvenile safe and in good health. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:33 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to SR 550 in Athens for a request of a well-being check of a juvenile. Upon arriving on scene, deputies made contact with the juvenile and the father, and found the juvenile was safe with no issues. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:55 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Lemaster Road, The Plains, on a report of an abandoned vehicle. Deputies located the vehicle, and it was tagged for removal.
2:10 p.m., Coolville — A resident of Coolville contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report her ex-husband's car being stolen while he was away. Dispatchers connected the caller with a deputy. This case is under further investigation.
2:14 p.m., The Plains — ACSO responded to the Dollar General parking lot in The Plains in reference to possible drug sales taking place. Upon deputy arrival in the area, the vehicle was not located. No further actions needed.
3:27 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Deep Hollow Road, Coolville, for a report of a dispute. After finding that one of the involved parties had ripped out the phone cable to stop deputies from being called, he was placed under arrest for Disrupting Public Services.
3:53 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to SR 13, Millfield, on a report of a stolen four-wheeler. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken. The investigation is pending.
4:41 p.m., Athens — An employee from Dollar General at United Lane, Athens, contacted the sheriff's office to report a theft. Deputies responded and investigated the incident while on scene. The two males were identified, and the case is under further investigation.
7:07 p.m., The Plains — A male from The Plains area contacted the sheriff's office requesting to speak with a deputy about a report of threats. A report was taken, and this case is under further investigation.
10:06 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Lodi Township for a noise complaint. The caller reported that a neighbor was using heavy equipment late at night and keeping them awake. Deputies arrived to find the neighbor securing the machinery for the night, and no further loud noise was heard. No further action needed.
11:42 p.m., Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to do a well-being check at a residence in Waterloo Township. No contact could be made at the residence, and the owner’s vehicle was not at the location. The area was patrolled, but no contact was made.
