Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday, Jan. 19
5:52 a.m., Millfield — Deputies found one of the cars at “Tink’s Auto Trading Post” running with the doors unlocked. No employees were located on the grounds, so the car was shut off and locked.
9:02 a.m., The Plains — The ACSO responded to the Valero in The Plains, Ohio in reference to a male subject appearing to be in need of help. Deputies made contact with the male, who was in good health and finishing his coffee before walking home. No further actions needed.
9:36 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to an abandoned vehicle in York Township. Contact was made with the owner, who advised that he would send McKee’s to retrieve the vehicle. Deputies placed a four hour tag on the vehicle, then returned to patrol.
11:19 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Waterloo Township for a well-being check. Contact was made and deputies determined the individual being checked on to be ok. No further action was needed.
11:37 a.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a man over the phone about his vehicle’s gas tank being vandalized. A report was taken.
3:19 p.m., Chauncey — The Sheriff’s Office patrolled Chauncey for a report of a reckless driver. The vehicle could not be located.
5:17 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a report over the phone after a caller stated that someone had attempted to steal his catalytic converter but was unsuccessful. No further action needed.
6:12 p.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Chauncey in reference to a report of a stolen phone. The case is under investigation.
6:26 p.m., Albany — After an investigation into information involving drug trafficking and possession, deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, along with detectives from the South Central Ohio Major Crimes Unit, conducted a traffic stop on Washington Road, Albany. Upon making contact with the driver, suspected methamphetamine was observed inside the vehicle. The driver was then detained. A detailed search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of several bags containing suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and materials used in narcotics trafficking. The driver, Lisa A Creech, age 61 of Albany was then placed under arrest for F2 possession and F2 trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and transported to SEORJ. The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Athens County Prosecutors Office for their assistance in this case.
Thursday, Jan. 20
5:20 a.m., The Plains —Deputies responded to Athens Township for a report of a stolen bicycle. The complainant indicated that he was working on the bike on his porch and went inside for a few moments. When he came back outside, the bike was gone. The area was patrolled but no bike matching the one described was observed.
3:26 p.m., Jacksonville — The Glouster Police Department received a tip on the location of a stolen vehicle. ACSO Deputies and Glouster PD recovered the vehicle and returned it to the owner. The case is still under investigation.
5:05 p.m., Athens — A motorist traveling on SR 50 contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report that he was in an active domestic dispute in his vehicle. He and the other party involved drove directly to the Sheriff’s Office to resolve the issue. Deputies are investigating the complaint and no reported injuries occurred during the altercation.
8:23 p.m., The Plains —Deputies responded to a non-injury car accident in The Plains. On scene, deputies discovered that a man had struck private property while intoxicated and was also concealing a firearm. Deputies arrested the man and transported him to SEORJ without incident.
10:44 p.m., Guysville — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office spoke with a female in reference to a child custody issue. At this time, the complainant only wished for this incident to be documented. No further action taken.
