Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, Feb. 18
10:28 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Huckleberry Road for a dispute. Once on scene, deputies made contact with the female involved and discovered she had multiple warrants out of Washington County. Sunshine Chapa, age 37, of Marietta, was arrested for her active warrants and transported to the rest area, where she was turned over to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
11:27 a.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Stewart for a vehicle that had been abandoned at a repair shop. The caller requested that the vehicle be tagged for removal. When deputies arrived on scene, the issue was already being resolved by the vehicle's owner. No further action was taken.
11:43 a.m., Stewart — Deputies took a report by phone that someone had left a dead opossum wearing a face mask by the complainant’s mailbox on Haga Ridge Road, Stewart.
12:15 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to the Albany Marathon to retrieve a syringe. The syringe was gathered for disposal.
1:05 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to McDougal Road, Millfield, for a parking complaint. The caller advised that a vehicle was parked in the roadway, blocking one lane of travel. Deputies were able to make contact with the owner and have the vehicle moved.
1:20 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N Plains Road, The Plains, reference to a maintenance man letting an elderly woman's dog out. The situation was resolved on the scene.
3:38 p.m., Athens — Deputies were flagged down by a driver who wished to salvage a deer that had been struck by a vehicle. A deer carcass receipt was completed and provided to the driver..
3:53 p.m., Athens — A 911 call was received by a motorist in distress on Harmony Road in Athens. Dispatchers could hear children crying in the background. Deputies rushed to the scene and observed a vehicle partially submerged in rising water. The driver and his children were able to exit the vehicle and get to safety prior to deputies’ arrival. A tow company was able to retrieve the vehicle. No injuries occurred during the incident.
5:23 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to New Floodwood Road, Nelsonville, for a report of a dispute over parking. Deputies found that one of the involved parties had parked their vehicle in the roadway, and they warned them to remove the vehicle and to not block the roadway in the future.
7:22 p.m., Athens — A caller on State Route 550 contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report she needed assistance. The female stated she was in a dispute with a relative and she was in fear. Deputies arrived on scene and the situation was de-escalated.
8:27 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to State Route 682 in The Plains, in reference to a suspicious person. On scene, deputies checked the residence but were unable to find anyone.
8:53 p.m., Albany — Deputies spoke with a woman over the phone in reference to a telecommunications harassment complaint. Deputies spoke with involved party, and the issue was solved.
8:58 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Industrial Drive, Athens, in reference to an alarm activation. On scene, deputies checked the property and determined the alarm was unfounded.
9:17 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Pleasanton Road, Athens, in response to a fight. Both subjects had fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival.
9:32 p.m., Chauncey — A resident in Chauncey contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report that he was in a verbal altercation with his neighbor. The caller was awoken in the later evening hours due to the neighbor "being too loud". When the caller confronted the neighbor, yelling ensued by both parties. Negative contact was made with the neighbor. No criminal behavior was determined to have happened.
Saturday, Feb. 19
9:11 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Wollett Road, Nelsonville, for a reported abandoned vehicle that was in the roadway. Deputies made contact with the occupants of the vehicle, who stated that the vehicle was out of gas, but they had someone coming to help them. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:21 a.m., Athens — The ACSO was dispatched to the area of Roscoe Drive, Athens, for a well-being check. While en route, dispatch advised deputies that the subject in question had made contact with the caller and was in good health. No further actions were needed.
10:34 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies located a vehicle stuck in the mud off the roadway on Wollett Road, Nelsonville. Deputies made contact with two males, who stated they were waiting on a truck to come pull them out. During the incident, it was determined that one of the males had an active warrant out of Athens County. That male was transported to the regional jail.
11:30 a.m., Athens — Deputies spoke to a male caller reference a neighbor dispute near Hebbardsville Road, Athens. The complainant stated that his neighbor has been coming onto his property and throwing his belongings in the trash. A report was taken.
12:02 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Angel Ridge Road, Athens, for a residential burglary alarm. Deputies checked the residence but found no signs of forced entry. Deputies confirmed the residence was secure, then returned to patrol.
1:25 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Lemaster Road, Athens, for a residential burglary alarm. Deputies checked the residence but found no signs of forced entry. Deputies confirmed the residence was secure, then returned to patrol.
3:45 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a residence on Oak Street in The Plains for a trespassing complaint. A report of this incident was taken.
4:01 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies received a report of a theft in New Marshfield. When deputies spoke with both involved parties, they could not find sufficient evidence of ownership to establish who owned the property, or if a theft offense had occurred.
4:09 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a man over the phone in reference to a harassment complaint. The case is under review.
5:24 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to McDonald's in The Plains for a report of threats being made. A report of this incident was taken.
7:31 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Happy Hollow Road, Nelsonville, in reference to domestic violence. Deputies spoke with one involved party, and the other fled the scene before deputies arrived.
7:37 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Rainbow Lake Road, Athens, in response to a dog being run over. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to find the dog.
8:35 p.m., The Plains — Deputies spoke with a woman over the phone in reference to a theft. The case is under investigation.
11:43 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Lee Township, Albany, in reference to multiple 911 text messages being received by AC 911. This was determined to be a small child who had taken an older sibling’s cell phone. Deputies spoke with all members in home and determined that there was no emergency. No further action taken.
Sunday, Feb. 20
4:08 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were on patrol on Main Street in Chauncey when they observed a disabled vehicle. Units remained on scene until a local tow company arrived. No further action taken.
9:03 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road, The Plains, for a trespassing complaint. The complainant stated that a male was at his residence and would not leave when asked to do so. Deputies made contact with the male and advised him that he had to leave. The male left peacefully, and no further action was needed.
11:17 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Carthage Township in Coolville for an active trespassing complaint. The complainant called after observing multiple subjects at his father's residence via security cameras. Deputies made contact with the individuals at the residence. It was determined that the individuals were given permission to be there from another resident of the property. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:25 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to State Route 356, New Marshfield, for a dispute. Deputies spoke with the complainant, who advised that she and her son got into a verbal dispute. Both parties agreed to separate for the evening and no further action was needed.
11:51 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Trimble Township to take a stolen vehicle report. The complainant stated that she parked her vehicle in front of her residence around 10 p.m. on February the 19th and noticed it missing when she woke up the following morning. This matter is under investigation.
11:59 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Congress Run Road, Glouster, for a report of a female walking on the roadway that matched the description of a missing female from Perry County. Deputies patrolled the area but had no contact with any persons walking on the roadway.
12:49 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Oregon Ridge Road, Glouster, after a child called 911 about something missing. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the child's mother. She was not aware that he had called 911 and advised she would speak to him about it. Deputies returned to patrol.
1:28 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Maple Lane in The Plains for a report of a car break-in. The complainant stated that someone had broken into his car and stolen his pack of cigarettes. A report was taken.
2:50 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 691 in Athens for a report of suspicious activity. On scene, it was determined that no criminal activity had taken place.
3:54 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to State Route 13, Chauncey, in reference to an obstruction in the roadway. On scene, deputies removed the obstruction.
5:16 p.m., The Plains — Deputies conducted a traffic stop in The Plains. While speaking with the driver, deputies learned of an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. The driver advised that he had consumed alcohol and The State Highway Patrol responded to the scene, arresting the driver for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
6:43 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Wolfe Bennett Road in Nelsonville, in reference to a report of suspicious activity. On scene, deputies spoke with two males, who advised that they were picking up wood. No criminal activity was observed, and deputies returned to patrol.
Monday, Feb. 21
1:34 a.m., Canaanville —Deputies responded to Canaan Township, Athens, in reference to an ongoing dispute between an adult son and his mother. In speaking with both parties, there was nothing occurring inside the home that was criminal in nature. This is an ongoing civil issue, but neither involved party has taken steps to remedy the matter. No further action taken.
1:42 a.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Salem Road, Athens, for a third-party report of a dispute in the area. Units patrolled the area for some time but could not locate any dispute.
2:20 a.m., Glouster — ACSO Deputies met with an officer from the New Lexington PD, who had taken a female with multiple warrants out of Athens County into custody. The female was transported to SEORJ without incident. No further action taken.
12:14 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Ohio Avenue in The Plains for a report of a theft. A report was taken.
1:25 p.m., Athens — A resident of Porter Lane, Athens, reported medication stolen from their vehicle while it was parked in Chauncey over the weekend. A report was taken.
2:09 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Dollar General, United Lane Athens, on a theft of several items of shelving. The items were later located at a local scrap yard. A report was taken, and investigation is pending.
3:24 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Taylor Ridge Road, Glouster, on an open 911 cell call. Dispatchers could hear a motor running in the background and someone yelling or talking loudly that was not understandable. Upon arriving in the area, deputies found it was juveniles riding a go-cart and their phone had dialed 911 while in their pocket. The call was accidental and there was no emergency. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:24 p.m., Athens — A male from Rock Riffle Road, Athens, contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office in reference to a domestic dispute. Deputies were dispatched to the address and spoke with the male and female involved in the dispute. The parties were separated when deputies arrived. The male advised that he would be leaving the residence for the evening.
4:24 p.m., Athens — Deputies made contact with two individuals at a condemned residence on Oak Street in The Plains. Both individuals were advised to gather their belongings and leave the residence. It was then determined that the female party had an active warrant for her arrest. Nicole Cline was placed under arrest and transported to the regional jail with no further incident.
5:09 p.m., Athens — Michael A. Boyd was arrested on an active warrant after he was located at 6800 Baker Road, Athens. Mr. Boyd was transported to SEORJ without incident.
7:00 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Hebbardsville Rd for a report of the caller's neighbor tampering with their property. The suspect was issued a summons to appear in Athens Municipal Court for the charges of Criminal Damaging and Criminal Mischief.
7:47 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Mineral Road in New Marshfield for a report of a horse in the roadway. Deputies were able to locate and speak with the horse and confirm that it would be safe until it could be returned to its owner. You may be wondering, was the horse injured? To that we say, neigh.
9:46 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Piggly Wiggly in The Plains for a report of suspicious activity. Deputies patrolled the area but did not observe any criminal activity.
