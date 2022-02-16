Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, Feb. 14
4:33 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to an activated alarm at a residence in Dover Township. Contact was attempted at the residence but could not be established. Nothing was observed in the area that appeared suspicious. Deputies returned to patrol.
7:08 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to West Second Street, The Plains, on an active dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the involved parties, and it was determined to be an argument only. The parties agreed to separate, and deputies returned to patrol.
10:17 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Elm Rock Road, Nelsonville, for a suspicious person complaint. The complainant stated that a male was riding a bike back and forth, possibly casing the area. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact with the subject. Units resumed patrol.
4:38 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a residence on Peach Ridge Road, Athens, in reference to an activated residential alarm. On scene, it was determined that the residence was clear, and no signs of forced entry were observed.
4:56 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to a residence on Willow Creek Road in Guysville, in reference to a third-party complaint of a domestic dispute. On scene, deputies spoke with both parties, who advised that everything was okay. Units then returned to patrol.
9:32 p.m., Coolville — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded Brimstone Road in Coolville for a patrol request. The complainant wished for deputies to patrol the area for a vehicle driving fast past their residence. Units patrolled the area but did not observe any criminal activity. Units resumed patrol.
10:05 p.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Salem Road in Athens for a report of a suspicious person. Units patrolled the area but were unsuccessful in locating the suspicious person.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
3:16 a.m., Trimble — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Walnut Street in Trimble for a report of a misdialed 911 call. Units responded to perform a well-being check. Contact was made with a male, who indicated that he had called 9-1-1 but did not have a reason. The male was warned for misuse of 9-1-1 services.
8:45 a.m., The Plains — The ACSO took a report of a debit card being stolen from a mailbox in The Plains and being activated. The victim advised that almost $1500 had been taken from their account. The case is currently under investigation.
9:58 a.m., The Plains — The ACSO responded to Poston Road, Athens, in reference to a burglary that had occurred. Upon deputies’ arrival, the residence was cleared and secured. Evidence was collected from the scene and the investigation is pending.
11:21 a.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to Parker Road, Albany, on an activated residential alarm. Upon arriving on scene, deputies located an unlocked door to the residence. The homeowner arrived on scene and advised that everything was in order. It was determined the door was accidentally left unlocked. With everything in order, deputies returned to patrol.
2:57 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to New Floodwood Road, Nelsonville, for a report of an assault. After speaking with both involved parties and witnesses, deputies did not find sufficient evidence to prove who the primary aggressor in the altercation was.
3:19 p.m., Athens — Pomeroy Police located a male with an active felony warrant out of Athens County. Officers detained the male, Justin J. Lee of Albany, and transported him to meet with Athens County deputies, who transported him to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
3:44 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to the Glouster area for a well-being check. Deputies, along with ACEMS, made contact with the male, who was coherent and able to answer all questions. The male declined medical treatment and declined being transported to the hospital. No further action taken.
5:54 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Setty Road, Albany, for a report of a theft. This case is under further investigation.
6:43 p.m., Amesville — An Amesville man contacted the Sheriff's Office believing that someone had stolen his dog. He later called back advising the dog had been located.
7:59 p.m., Guysville — A resident of Guysville contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report a theft. The caller stated that two catalytic converters had been stolen from his vehicles sometime over the weekend. This case is under further investigation.
8:14 p.m., Jacksonville — An out-of-town caller contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to request a well-being check on her parents’ residence in Jacksonville. Deputies checked the residence and observed that one of the vehicles was not present. No contact was made at this time.
8:51 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Ellis Avenue, Chauncey, for a 911 open line. Upon finding that a dispute had occurred, deputies separated the involved parties and interviewed them separately. Both involved parties stated that no violence or threats of violence had occurred, and that there would be no further issues. No further assistance was requested.
