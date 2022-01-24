Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, Jan. 21
9:43 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Dover Township for a report of a loose dog that had just bitten someone. When deputies arrived, the dog was already secured in a residence. The victim of the dog bite refused medical treatment. The caretaker of the dog was issued a citation.
2:12 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a trespass complaint report on Vore Ridge Road, Athens. The caller advised that two individuals keep coming onto her property, even after being told to stay away. This matter is under investigation.
2:13 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Coolville in reference to a male reporting he had been kidnapped. Once on scene, the caller stated his boyfriend had been telling him he can't leave when he wants to go somewhere. After speaking with the male for several minutes, it was determined that he can leave, he just chooses not to when his boyfriend tells him not to leave. No further action needed.
2:16 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Poston-Salem Road, Athens, for a litter complaint. The caller stated that he witnessed a male dumping junk on the side of the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area for the vehicle but had negative contact. Also, while patrolling the area, deputies did not observe any trash along the roadway.
3:01 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a woman over the phone in reference to a telecommunications harassment. The incident is under investigation.
4:05 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a male who stated that someone had attempted to use his social security number for unemployment purposes. A report was taken of this incident.
5:52 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to the GoMart in Coolville for a report of a male harassing employees. On scene, deputies spoke with the manager, who advised that he wanted the male trespassed from the property. Deputies were then advised that the male had an active warrant for his arrest out of Washington County. Deputies then made contact with the male, placed him under arrest, and transported him to Washington County deputies.
5:59 p.m., — Deputies assisted Athens County Children Services with the delivery of some paperwork.
6:31 p.m., Glouster — Deputies received a call of a verbal dispute in Glouster. While en route, deputies were canceled from the call due to a Glouster officer handling the situation on scene.
9:56 p.m., Coolville — Deputies received a request for a well-being check out of Washington County. Deputies were requested to check a residence outside Coolville to locate a female and her boyfriend. Deputies made contact at the address given, but the the couple's car was not there, and the residents advised that the couple had not been there in over a week. With no additional address to check, no further action could be taken at that time.
10:47 p.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to North Plains Road in The Plains for a criminal damaging report. This case will be closed pending further leads on a suspect.
Saturday, Jan. 22
1:25 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for an activated residential alarm. The caller advised that she was home, and it was her garage alarm going off. Deputies checked the garage and found it secure with no signs of tampering or forced entry. The were no footprints visible in the snow surrounding the garage. With no evidence of any criminal activity, the matter was determined to be a false alarm.
2:56 a.m., Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff's Office spoke with a male who resided in Glouster, who stated that some kind of animal was howling at him inside his residence. It was determined that the complainant was highly intoxicated. The complainant was warned for misuse of 9-1-1 services. No further action taken.
4:48 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Millfield for an activated residential alarm. Deputies had negative contact with anyone at the residence and the home appeared to be secured, with no signs of tampering or forced entry. With no evidence of any criminal activity, no further action was taken.
5:10 a.m., Coolville — Deputies from the Athens County Sheriff's Office were on patrol when they observed a vehicle parked at the Coolville boat ramp. Units met with a male, who was sleeping inside the vehicle. Units did not observe any criminal activity while on scene. The male left the area. Units resumed patrol.
6:04 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Albany for a suspicious person complaint. The caller reported that unknown subjects were in his house. Deputies arrived on scene and were advised that the subjects had already left. No evidence was present to suggest anyone had been there. Deputies spoke to the elderly caller, who advised it may have just been his new medication making him believe there were people there. He advised he would check in with family members if he continued to have side effects and needed additional assistance. No further action was requested at that time.
10:29 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Converse Street for a 911 hang-up call. Deputies made contact with two subjects at the residence, and it was found that the two subjects had gotten into a verbal dispute. Both parties were separated for the evening. No further action was needed.
11:28 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to State Route 550, Athens, for an alarm. Deputies made contact with the property owner, who advised it was a false alarm.
2:46 p.m., Millfield — Deputies took a report of a theft of mail in Dover Township. Emptied shipping boxes that were taken from other victims were located on the side of the road near the complainant's home. No leads exist at this time.
3:34 p.m.,Nelsonville — Deputies responded to U.S Route 33, near Elm Rock Road, Nelsonville, for a report of a ladder in the roadway. No ladders were located.
6:31 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to the GoMart in Coolville for a report of harassment. Deputies patrolled the area but did not make contact with the male subject in question.
7:40 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies received a report of gunshots from somewhere around the Chauncey area. Deputies patrolled the area but did not hear any loud sounds. No further reports of gunshots came in during that time.
8:55 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to United Lane in Athens in response to an abandoned vehicle. Deputies determined that the vehicle was not stolen, and returned to patrol.
10:36 p.m., New Marshfield — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Old State Route 56 in New Marshfield for a report of a landlord and tenant dispute. Units arrived on scene and spoke with both involved parties, who gave conflicting stories of what occurred. The landlord was advised of the eviction process through the courts. Both parties were separated. Units resumed patrol.
Sunday, Jan. 23
12:23 a.m., Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Toledo Street in Glouster to assist the Glouster Police Department with a disorderly male. Units arrived on scene but were canceled on scene by the Glouster Police Department. No further action taken.
10:24 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies took a report of an online shopping account being hacked. This matter is under investigation
12:32 p.m., Athens — Deputies were contacted by Gallia County in reference to a missing person investigation. The alleged missing individual was thought to be in Athens County. Deputies checked the area the individual was thought to be, but had negative contact.
4:32 p.m., Glouster — The Sheriff's Office responded to the Glouster area for a well-being check. Contact was made with the male, who advised he was okay.
5:30 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Deputies spoke with both involved parties and an arrangement was made for the return of the keys to the vehicle. No further assistance was requested.
6:02 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Dollar General in The Plains in reference to a suspicious person complaint. Deputies transported the man to the hospital for an evaluation without incident.
6:57 p.m., Athens — Deputies came across a vehicle stuck in the median on US 33 near Athens. The driver had lost control and slid into the median due to the poor road conditions at the time. A tow company was contacted and ultimately removed the vehicle from the median. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:21 p.m., Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to the Glouster area for a child custody issue. Units assisted a male in retrieving his child. No further action taken.
