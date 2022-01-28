Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday, Jan. 26
8:56 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to a residence in Millfield for a call of an unruly juvenile. The issue was resolved, and deputies returned to patrol.
9:52 a.m., Coolville — Deputies took a report of a stolen vehicle from Rock Run Road, Coolville.
10:27 a.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to Millfield for a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the individual and determined everything to be ok.
11:17 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for an active dispute. Once on scene, units spoke with the involved parties and determined the dispute was only verbal. No further action required.
12:05 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Trimble Township for a domestic violence incident. After speaking with the victim and a witness, probable cause was established and deputies placed the male half under arrest for domestic violence and transported him to the Regional Jail.
4:08 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to the Marathon gas station in Albany in response to a theft of fuel. This case is under investigation.
6:25 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Oak Street in The Plains in response to a stolen checkbook. This case is under investigation.
11:51 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Selby Road in Athens for an open-line 911 call from a cell phone. Voices could be heard in the background, but no clear sounds of distress. Deputies made contact with the caller at their residence, and were advised that everything was fine. The caller stated they were not aware they had called and that it was an accident. No further action was needed.
Thursday, Jan. 27
12:43 a.m., Dover Township — Deputies responded to Dover Township in reference to an individual needing assistance with a mental health emergency. The individual was transported for a mental health screening. No further action taken.
2:42 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Canaan Township for a well-being check on an individual camping and out in the elements. I spoke with individual and he indicated his accommodations were adequate and he needed nothing. No further action taken.
9:11 a.m., The Plains — The ACSO responded to West First Street, The Plains, in reference to a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with both parties, who advised that no violence occurred and that they would stay in other rooms. No further actions were needed.
10:27 a.m., The Plains — The ACSO responded to the Union Lane, The Plains, in reference to a dispute that had taken place between an unknown male and female. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with tenants who advised the subjects had left. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact. No further actions were needed.
11:46 a.m., Chauncey — The ACSO was dispatched to the Mill Street, Chauncey, area in reference to a parking complaint of a vehicle blocking a gate. Deputies patrolled the area, and it was determined that the vehicle was in the property parking lane and not blocking any gates. No further actions were needed.
12:23 p.m., The Plains — The ACSO was dispatched to the North Clinton Street, The Plains, area in reference to subjects breaking into an abandoned residence. Upon arrival, deputies cleared the abandoned structure and found no subjects inside. No further actions were needed.
12:26 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Dutch Ridge Road, Guysville, for an active dispute. Once on scene, it was determined that the dispute had been verbal only. The female chose to leave the residence for the remainder of the day.
3:31 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Virginia Lane, Athens, in reference to a suspicious person. On scene, deputies arrested Brian Wheaton Jr. for warrants through Hocking County. Wheaton was transported to SEORJ without incident.
4:25 p.m., Shade — Athens EMS services requested a deputy response to a residence in Shade for a female in mental distress. While a deputy was en route, EMS services notified the Sheriff’s Office they no longer required assistance.
4:46 p.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to a residence on Congress Street in Trimble for a report of a deceased male. On scene, deputies conducted an investigation, in which no signs of foul play were observed.
5:42m.m., Trimble — A resident of Trimble contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report her car had been damaged overnight. A deputy responded to the address and spoke with the complainant. Further investigation is pending.
9:16 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Carthage Township Road, Coolville, for a follow-up. On scene, deputies arrested Ashley Holdren on multiple felony warrants in three counties, including Athens. Holdren was transported to SEORJ without incident.
11:25 p.m., Albany — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Albany for a report of a well-being check. Units arrived on scene and spoke to the male, who did not meet the criteria for a mental health evaluation at this time. Units resumed patrol.
