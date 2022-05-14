May 9 -
12:30 a.m. - Deputies responded to Dover Township in reference to a reported domestic dispute. Deputies attempted to make contact at the location but were unable to do so. No further action was taken, and deputies returned to patrol.
5:53 a.m. - Deputies responded to Lee Township in reference to an activated alarm. Contact was made with employees at the location, who reported having a catastrophic alarm failure. Deputies requested that they contact the non-emergency 911 line and provide several points of contact for a key-holder, as none were on file. No further action taken.
6:11 a.m. - Deputies responded to Trimble Township for a report of a reckless driver. Contact was made with the driver, who indicated that he was driving home and stopped to take a nap because he was tired. No alcohol or narcotics were observed or suspected, and the driver did not appear to be under the influence or show any indicators of impairment. No further action taken.
8:54 a.m. - A resident of Jacksonville contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to file a theft report. The complainant stated that someone had stolen his daughter's Chromebook.
9:46 a.m. - Deputies responded to the Guysville Marathon for a theft report.
10:27 a.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office took a report of trespassing that has been occurring on State Route 356 in Mineral. The complainant only wished for this incident to be documented.
11:09 a.m. - Deputies responded to Radford Road in Athens for a call of horses running on other people’s property. Deputies found the horses and returned them to the owner.
11:38 a.m. - Deputies responded to Bolin Road in Albany for a call of a dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with one party but were unable to speak to the other involved party, as they had left the scene prior to their arrival.
11:41 a.m. - Deputies responded to a dispute on Monserat Ridge Road in Millfield. The complainant stated that she and her brother got into a verbal dispute, and he threatened her. Deputies spoke to the brother, who denied threatening his sister. Deputies separated both parties and resumed patrol.
2:45 p.m. - Deputies handled an unauthorized use of a vehicle call over the phone. After speaking with the complainant and suspects, the vehicle is being returned.
3:49 p.m. - Deputies responded to Shade for a report of a package that possibly contained explosives. No explosives or other harmful substances were found.
3:49 p.m. - Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of juveniles knocking on doors. Deputies patrolled the area but had no contact with the juveniles.
4:24 p.m. - Deputies responded to Mush Run Road in Athens for an active dispute. Deputies made contact with both parties, and the situation was handled on scene.
5:59 p.m. - Deputies responded to Jacksonville in reference to stolen property being retrieved. Contact was made with the party, and a report was taken. The investigation will continue.
6 p.m. - A male reported that, while his vehicle was parked at the Coolville boat ramp, his catalytic converters were cut off. At this time, there are no leads in this matter.
6:02 p.m. - Deputies responded to Campbell Street in The Plains after a man requested to speak with a deputy. On scene, the man asked questions pertaining to court. Deputies answered the questions and returned to patrol.
10:42 p.m. - Deputies responded to Trimble Township in reference to an inactive domestic dispute. Contact was made with the female involved party, who declined to provide a statement about the incident. The male party was gone upon arrival. Contact was attempted at another location with the male, but he was not located. No further action was taken.
10:43 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Ellis Avenue in Chauncey for a report of 911 call with some type of dispute. Units arrived on scene and spoke with the residents, who indicated that no one had called 911. It was later determined that a small child had called 911. Units cleared the scene due to there being no emergency.
May 10
12:25 a.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Front Street in Glouster for a patrol request. Units patrolled the area but observed no criminal activity.
8:29 a.m. - The ACSO was dispatched to the South Sixth/ Seventh Street, Jacksonville, area in reference to a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area but made no contact with the subject described by dispatch. No further actions were needed.
9:21 a.m. - Deputies responded to Parmiter Road, Amesville, for a theft complaint. A report was taken, and deputies resumed patrol.
9:39 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Main Street in Millfield for a report of a small child that was found walking on the roadway. Upon arriving on scene, the child was found to have been safely returned home. Deputies checked the well-being of the child, completed a report, and returned to patrol.
10:26 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Salem Road in Athens for a report of an abandoned vehicle parked in the roadway. Upon arrival, deputies located a broken-down wrecker towing a vehicle from the roadway. An additional wrecker was contacted to remove the vehicles.
11:52 a.m. - Deputies responded to Main Street in Millfield for a road rage incident. A report was taken.
1:32 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious female walking near the intersection of State Route 682 and River Road in Athens. Deputies made contact with the female, who advised she had a medical issue. The female refused medical treatment, and deputies returned to patrol.
1:38 p.m. - Deputies were called to respond to a vehicle parked in the grassy area of the Alexander School District. A deputy was unable to locate the owner of the vehicle. Before the school towed the vehicle, the owner was located.
2:07 p.m. - Deputies took a vandalism complaint near the intersection of US Route 50 and Potter Road in Guysville. The complainant stated that a telephone line had been cut. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
7:50 p.m. - A resident of Albany contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to request a deputy respond to their home after discovering drug paraphernalia located on their property. A deputy collected the items and submitted them for destruction at the sheriff's office.
11:05 p.m. - Deputies responded to Trimble Township in reference to an individual trespassing and leaving property at a residence. The caller wished to pursue a trespassing complaint. The deputy attempted to locate suspect, who is reported to be homeless, but was unable to do so. Further attempts to get the suspect served with the trespassing complaint will be made in the coming days.
May 11
1:43 a.m. - Deputies responded to Bern Township for a dispute. Deputies spoke with the female involved, but the male subject had left prior to deputies’ arrival. The area was patrolled in an attempt to locate male party involved, but he was not located. No further action taken.
9:27 a.m. - A deputy assisted Nelsonville Police Department in locating a juvenile in Trimble.
10:23 a.m. - Deputies responded to Albany for a neighbor dispute. The complainant called stating her neighbor was shooting onto her property after she had repeatedly asked him to stop. Contact was made the suspects wife, who stated she would make sure it didn't happen again. At this time, there will be no further action.
11:38 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to a third-party report of a dispute in the Albany area. While en-route, dispatchers made contact with the homeowner where the dispute was happening. While on the phone with them, the person causing the problems left the residence. The homeowner was advised to call back if the male returned.
2:31 p.m. - Deputies responded to Amesville for a residential alarm. Once on scene, the house was found to be secure with no signs of forced entry.
2:54 p.m. - Deputies from the Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to a request from the Nelsonville Police Department. NPD officers were involved in a felony traffic stop near Nelsonville Square. As deputies were responding, NPD advised dispatchers the situation had been resolved.
4:48 p.m. - A resident of Campbell Street, The Plains, contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report an active burglary. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with a male inside the residence. The male was a guest of the resident, and no criminal behavior was observed.
5:31 p.m. - A resident of The Plains requested a deputy respond to her location for assistance with unruly juveniles. A deputy responded and spoke with all parties involved. The situation was able to be resolved, and the deputy resumed patrol.
5:46 p.m. - Deputies made contact with two individuals in an abandoned trailer on Beech Road in The Plains. Both parties were told to stay out of the trailer, or they may be charged with trespassing.
6:01 p.m. - A resident of Nurad Road, Athens, reported that a male had followed their vehicle to their residence after an incident of road rage. Deputies responded to the location and met with the caller. The caller was unable to identify the suspect. A patrol of the area was conducted.
6:40 p.m. - A resident of Vore Ridge Road, Athens, contacted the sheriff's office to report a reckless driver. A deputy patrolled the area but was unable to locate the vehicle matching the description provided by the caller.
6:43 p.m. - The Athens Police Department requested assistance from the Athens County Sheriff's Office regarding a missing juvenile. A deputy patrolled an area where the juvenile had recently been spotted. No contact was made with the juvenile at this time.
6:46 p.m. - A deputy responded to East Fourth Street, The Plains, to speak with a female stating her neighbor was spying on her. A deputy spoke with the female and investigated the incident. No criminal behavior was observed at this time.
7:09 p.m. - Deputies responded to State Route 550, Athens, for report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Suspected narcotics were located inside of the vehicle and charges are pending.
May 12
3:07 pm. - Deputies responded to Diamond Brick Road, Nelsonville, for a trespass complaint. Deputies made a report, and the caller completed a trespass complaint form.
3:25 p.m. - A worker on Wemer Road, Millfield, reported a female screaming and running up and down the street. A deputy from the Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to the area. Contact was made with the female, and she was transported to O'Bleness Hospital for a medical evaluation.
4:52 p.m. - Deputies responded to 28 Ohio Ave, The Plains, in reference to a harassment complaint. Deputies made contact with the caller, and a report was made.
8:54 p.m. - Deputies responded to Albany in response to a report of an overdose. Athens County EMS arrived on scene and was able to determine an overdose had not occurred. Deputies returned to patrol.
