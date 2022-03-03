Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, March 2
3:59 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Dover Township in reference to a family dispute complaint. Upon arrival, the entities allegedly responsible for the disturbance had left the area and were unable to be located or contacted. Referral information was provided to the caller. No further action taken.
10:02 a.m., Athens — The ACSO was dispatched to the Clarks Chapel Road, Athens, area in reference to an ongoing civil harassment complaint. The caller was advised to consult with her personal attorney, who is dealing with the case at this time. No further actions were needed.
10:20 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Johnson Road, The Plains, for a trespassing complaint. This matter is under investigation.
11:11 a.m., Athens — The ACSO was dispatched to the Athens area in reference to a well-being check on a male subject. Deputies made contact with the man, and he advised that he was waiting for a ride to get treatment. No further actions were needed.
12:06 p.m., Albany —Deputies responded to Carpenter Road, Albany, for a harassment complaint. Once on scene, units spoke with all parties and determined the suspect was not harassing the complainant.
12:09 p.m., The Plains —A deputy took a theft report from a residence in The Plains after the complainant was told she had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes and purchased gift cards. This case is under investigation.
1:14 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to the "Tom Jenkins Dam" in reference to several males sitting on a bench drinking beer. Once on scene, contact was made with three males, one of which was drinking a beer. The male was advised he could not be drinking alcohol and was told to dump it out. The driver of the vehicle, who had not been drinking, was told he needed to take the other two and leave. No further action taken.
3:39 p.m., Coolville — Deputies met with troopers from the Marietta post of the Ohio State Patrol at the rest area in Torch to pick up 40-year-old Bruce Hayes Jr., who had been arrested on a warrant out of Athens County. Hayes was transported to the regional jail, where he will remain until he goes to court or posts bond.
4:58 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains in reference to a man who had fallen and was unable to get up. EMS arrived on scene prior to deputies’ arrival and were able to assist the man.
5:31 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to the Albany area after a caller advised there was a male, who appeared to be intoxicated, riding a motorcycle in the parking lot. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
6:10 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Rallen Drive in The Plains for a report of a dispute. Once on scene, it was determined that approximately five people were involved. After speaking with the involved parties, three left the residence and one, 42-year-old Mindy Hart, was arrested and transported to the regional jail for having an active warrant out of Athens County Common Pleas Court.
6:52 p.m., Mineral — Deputies responded to a residence in Mineral after a caller advised that a neighbor had come to her house and made threats toward her. She advised that she did not want him back on her property. Contact was made with the male, who gave a conflicting story, but was advised not to return to the property.
7:04 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Reynolds Avenue in Albany for a report of a verbal dispute. A suspect fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival.
7:20 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Sixth Street in Millfield in reference to an open door. While en route, the homeowner called and stated that all was fine, and she had just forgotten to close it while she was out.
Thursday, March 3
1:17 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Waterloo Township in reference to a dispute/disturbance between family members. A report was taken, and criminal charges will be pursued for property damage. No further action taken at this time.
2:18 a.m., Athens — The Meigs County Sheriff's Office advised that they had made contact with a male on a traffic stop that had multiple warrants out of Athens County. Athens Deputies then met them at the county line and transported Tyler J. Barnhart to SEORJ.
8:58 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to SR 356 in New Marshfield for a possible methamphetamine dump site. Deputies were able to determine that the site was not related to methamphetamine manufacturing. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:41 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Athens for a report of a subject in crisis. On arrival, it was found the individual had not been taking their medication and was hearing voices. Deputies had dispatch contact the Crisis Response Team, who arrived on scene and took the individual to the hospital for assistance.
11:33 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Congress Run Road, Glouster, for a death investigation. EMS was already on scene when deputies arrived. The death was ruled to be of natural causes by the coroner. Deputies remained on scene until the funeral home arrived.
12:01 p.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to a landlord/tenant issue on SR550 in Amesville between brother and sister. Parties were able to separate into different residences, and both were advised the issue was civil. The parties were advised to try and avoid contact with each other.
2:42 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Barrows Road, Athens, for a well-being check. All was well.
5:08 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to a residence on Happy Hollow Road in Nelsonville for a theft report. This matter is currently under investigation.
6:00 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to the Coolville area to assist OSP in conducting an investigation of a two-vehicle crash.
7:06 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Kincade Road in Athens for a report of breaking and entering. A report of this incident was taken.
