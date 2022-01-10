Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, Jan. 7
1 p.m., Athens —Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road, Athens, in response to a trespassing complaint. On scene, deputies spoke with both parties and the issue was resolved on scene.
4:02 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies took a report of a Facebook account that had been hacked. The caller requested to have a report of the incident on file.
4:31 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Carthage Township for an active verbal dispute. Deputies made contact with the involved parties, and both stated there was no violence or threats of violence. One involved party agreed to leave for the evening so things could cool down. Deputies returned to patrol.
6:42 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Rome Township for a neighbor dispute over parking. Deputies made contact with the involved parties. Evidence was provided and one of the involved parties was charged for Aggravated Menacing for threats made during the dispute. Deputies returned to patrol.
6:51 p.m., Jacksonville — A third-party complainant called the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report a domestic dispute. The caller, from the Jacksonville area, stated her daughter and boyfriend were yelling at each other. Deputies were dispatched to the address and spoke with both parties involved. The male and female agreed to separate for the evening.
7:50 p.m., New Marshfield — Zachery Mayes was arrested by deputies in New Marshfield for a warrant issued by the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. The warrant was in reference to an indictment for a felonious assault charge in late November of last year. Mr. Mayes was apprehended without incident and transported to SEORJ.
8:00 p.m. New Marshfield — Deputies received a complaint of a tenant not being allowed to retrieve their property. Deputies spoke with the person in possession of the property, and it was determined that only the complainant’s boyfriend was allowed to return to the residence to retrieve the belongings.
10:14 p.m. Albany — Deputies responded to Albany for a complaint of vehicles parked in the roadway. Deputies located the owners of the vehicles, who moved them onto private property.
Saturday, Jan. 8
2:40 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Minkers Run Road, Nelsonville, for a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, the vehicle had already left the area.
8:38 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to an activated commercial alarm in Nelsonville. Deputies were notified en route that it was a false alarm and were cancelled.
10:19 a.m., The Plains — Deputies took an identity theft report. The complainant stated that an unknown individual(s) used her identity to open several accounts. This matter is under investigation.
10:57 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North McDonald Street, The Plains, for a criminal damaging complaint. The caller stated that somebody slashed the tires to his daughter’s vehicle. This incident is under further review.
12:48 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to The Plains for a reported dispute. Deputies arrived and spoke to both involved parties. The male half stated he just wanted to leave, but the female half wouldn’t give him his property back. Deputies spoke to the female, who stated she wasn’t refusing to give him his property. Deputies assisted with the property so the male could leave. Deputies then returned to patrol.
3:09 p.m., Coolville — Deputies received a call that someone had left property in the traveler’s church in Coolville. Deputies checked out the area and determined that someone may be sleeping there at night.
3:25 p.m., Chauncey —Deputies received a tip that Mac Carsey, a man on the Athens County Most Wanted List, was somewhere in Chauncey. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to make contact with Carsey. Further attempts to locate will be made.
Sunday, Jan. 9
12:23 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to suspicious persons / trespassers at an abandoned residence in York Township. The area was patrolled but no signs of anyone being present were observed.
6:00 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Trimble Township in reference to suspicious person complaint. Once on scene, it was determined that the person had left the area prior to deputies’ arrival. The area was patrolled, with nothing suspicious being observed.
9:23 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to State Route 682 for a 911 hang-up call. Deputies made contact with a male at the residence, who stated everything was fine.
11:01 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a trespassing complaint. The trespassers left prior to deputies’ arrival. The owners of the residence stated they had recently purchased the property and are having some trouble with the previous owner’s guest stopping by. They requested nothing further from deputies.
11:55 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Harmony Road, Athens, on a report of sounds of gun shots. Deputies patrolled the area but had no contact with any persons or gun shots.
1:20 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Salem Road, Athens, on a report of a stolen car. Upon arriving on scene, the car was located, as it had rolled over a hill on the property where it came to a rest. With the vehicle located, no further assistance was needed from deputies and they returned to patrol.
3:58 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Fourth Street in Chauncey in reference to a trespass complaint. On scene, deputies spoke with all involved parties, and the issue was resolved on scene.
5:23 p.m., The Plains — The Sheriff’s Office responded to an activated alarm in The Plains. Upon arrival, the building was found to be secure.
5:48 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Red Rock Road, Glouster, on a 911 hang-up call. Upon arriving on scene, it was found there was no emergency, and it was phone line issues. Deputies returned to patrol.
7:27 p.m., Athens — The Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 56, Athens, for an injured deer along the roadway. The deer was located and humanly dispatched.
8:31 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to River Road, Athens, in reference to a well-being check. On scene, deputies were unable to make contact with the subjects.
8:33 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road, The Plains, in reference to a burglary. The call was determined to be unfounded. No further action needed.
8:58 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a private property crash report in The Plains. Deputies are awaiting possible security video evidence for this case.
Monday, Jan. 10
1:43 a.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 682, Athens, for a report of a 911 hang-up call. While units were in the area, they observed two males walking along the roadway. Contact was made with the two males. It was determined that the males had left the residence where the 911 hang-up call was from. During the course of the investigation, units were advised that one of the males had an active felony warrant out for his arrest. Units then found items used for illegal narcotics on the person. These items will be sent off to BCI for testing. Due to the SEORJ not having any jail space, the male was released on scene and advised to appear in court. No further action taken.
3:12 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Dover Township on a patrol request for suspicious activity. The area was patrolled but no contact was made with suspicious circumstances or individuals.
