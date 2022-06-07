June 1
1:11 a.m. — Deputies responded to a report of screams coming from the park in New Marshfield. On scene, deputies made contact with a large group of juveniles playing flashlight tag. With no criminal activity observed, deputies encouraged the kids to have fun and try to keep the screaming down due to it being after dark. No further action was needed.
1:18 a.m. — Deputies responded to Trimble Township in reference to an activated alarm. The exterior of the building was checked and there was nothing suspicious observed. The key holder arrived and the interior of structure was also checked. This was determined to be a false alarm. No further action taken.
10:41 a.m. — Deputies spoke to a female on the telephone who advised she was assaulted on May 22, 2022. A report was taken and the investigation is pending.
12:55 a.m. — Deputies responded to a dispute on Tommy Bond Road in Coolville. Prior to arrival the female half had left the area. Both parties were located and spoken to. This case is currently open pending further information.
1:21 p.m. — Deputies responded to Hunter Road for a report of a dispute. Once on scene, it was determined the male was having some mental issues. The male was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
3:41 p.m. — Deputies responded to Millfield for report of a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, the two parties were already separated. No violence or threats of violence were present. One party agreed to leave for the night, and was given resources for a protection order. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:47 p.m. — Deputies responded to Robinette Ridge for a trespass complaint. Once on scene the matter was settled.
4:22 p.m. — Deputies responded to Fossil Rock Road after it was reported that the dogs on the property did not have food or water. Deputies on scene observed three bowls of water and a bowl of dog food. The owner was advised to make sure the dogs were getting fresh water throughout the day.
6:43 p.m. — Deputies responded to Millfield for report of a suspicious vehicle. Negative contact was made.
June 2
12:31 a.m. - Deputies responded to Trimble Township in reference to a dispute complaint. Upon arrival it was determined that the individuals creating the disturbance had left the residence when they learned law enforcement had been contacted and were responding. No further action was requested.
2:15 a.m. - Deputies responded to Connett Road in The Plains for a report of juveniles throwing eggs at passing cars. Deputies patrolled the area and neighboring streets, but had negative contact with anyone on foot. No evidence of criminal activity was observed at that time.
4 a.m. - Deputies responded to Waterloo Township in reference to a prowler / suspicious activity complaint. The caller advised that she had seen several people walking around the area and was concerned of what they might be up to. The area was patrolled.
4:12 a.m. - Deputies responded to Walnut Street in Glouster for report of a suspicious person in the street sitting on a bicycle. Deputies patrolled the area, but had negative contact with any individual on a bicycle. No evidence of criminal activity was observed.
8:38 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to State Route 550 Amesville in reference to a cut telephone line. A report was taken and the investigation is pending.
12:32 p.m. - Deputies arrested 44 year old John Singree of Chesterhill who had a felony warrant out of Morgan County. Singree was transported to the Regional Jail where he will remain until he is able to post bond or is released by the court.
1:45 p.m. - Deputies responded to Taylor Ridge Road, Glouster in reference to a trespassing complaint. Deputies patrolled the area, but the individual was gone on arrival.
4:17 p.m. - A caller from Brister Road, Coolville, contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report a verbal dispute with his son. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with both parties involved. Both parties stated they would separate for the evening and their dispute was over an ongoing residential issue.
5:38 p.m. - Deputies responded to North Plains Road, The Plains in reference to a disorderly conduct complaint. Deputies arrived on scene, and spoke with all parties. The suspect, 39 year old Gabriel Waldbillig, was arrested and taken to SEORJ without incident.
5:44 p.m. - Deputies responded to Piggly Wiggly in The Plains in reference to a theft. The case is under investigation.
6:20 p.m. - Deputies responded to Greens Run Road, Glouster in reference to complaint of assault. Deputies spoke with the victim and later the suspect. Charges were given to the suspect, and deputies returned to patrol.
7:06 p.m. - An employee of Dollar General, The Plains, contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report an elderly female was possibly being scammed. A deputy attempted to locate the female and was unable to do so. The female left the area before he arrived. The caller stated the female was being instructed to buy prepaid credit cards from the store and to send the credit card information to the caller.
7:31 p.m. - Deputies responded to State Route 13 in Trimble Township in response to a trespass complaint. The suspect left the property prior to deputies arrival, and the complainant was advised to call if he returns. No further action needed.
8:09 p.m. - Deputies responded to Upper River Road, Athens in reference to an abandoned vehicle. Deputies tagged the vehicle for removal, and returned to patrol.
8:30 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office spoke with a complainant about trespassers on her property on Carbondale Road in Nelsonville. The caller wished for extra patrol in the area.
8:38 p.m. - Steven Thomas Dye was located in New Marshfield. Mr. Dye had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Fairfield County. He was transported to SEORJ by a deputy from the Athens County Sheriff's Office.
9:53 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Johnson Road near Jackson Drive for a suspicious vehicle complaint. Deputies patrolled the area of the suspicious vehicles and did not locate any activity.
