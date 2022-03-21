Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, March 18
10:10 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Mush Run Road, Athens, in reference to a breaking and entering complaint. The case is under investigation.
11:04 a.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of vandalism on Union Street in Athens. This matter is under investigation.
12:09 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Johnson Road, The Plains, to assist an agency from Washington State.
12:51 p.m., Coolville — Deputies took a report of an unauthorized sign that had been placed on someone's property. The complainant stated that a sign had been placed on his property to harass one of his neighbors. The complainant wanted to remove the sign, but wanted to make law enforcement aware before doing so.
1:39 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Rock Run Road, Coolville, in response to a trespass complaint. On scene, deputies spoke with both parties and a trespass complaint was served.
2:45 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Haga Ridge Road, Stewart, in response to a 911 open line. Deputies discovered that everything was okay and left the scene.
3:27 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to United Lane in Athens in response to a property damage complaint. A report was created for the reporting business.
4 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Rock Run Road, Coolville, in response to a trespass complaint. Deputies made contact with all parties, and Harley D. Davidson was brought to SEORJ without incident.
4:19 p.m., Marshfield — Deputies responded to New Marshfield for a report by a caller that their vehicle had just been stolen and then crashed immediately afterward. Deputies were unable to locate the caller, and nearby residents advised that the caller had gotten a ride out of town. Due to the caller no longer reaching out to make any kind of a report, deputies returned to patrol. The crash investigation was completed by OSHP.
4:33 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to state Route 682 in The Plains for a report of an assault. Deputies found that a domestic violence offense had been committed. Although the victim was not requesting charges, deputies submitted a domestic violence charge against the suspect, due to the severe nature of the victim's injuries.
4:56 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of drug paraphernalia that was found on Vore Ridge Road, Athens. After it was found that the caller was in the city of Athens, Athens City Police responded to the caller's residence to collect the paraphernalia.
10:40 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of cars in a parking lot revving engines, playing loud music and drag racing. Deputies patrolled the area given but had negative contact with any vehicles in the parking lot, or vehicles displaying the described behavior. Deputies continued routine patrol of the area.
11:09 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Center Street, Albany for a report of a verbal dispute outside behind a residence. Deputies patrolled the area but had no contact with anyone out in the area. No noise or indications of any criminal activity was present. Deputies resumed patrol.
Saturday, March 19
12:52 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to state Route 691 outside Nelsonville for a trespass complaint. The caller reported that a former family friend was on their property and would not leave. On scene, deputies were advised that the man had finally left, but they wished to have a trespass complaint filed in hopes to prevent the situation from occurring again. Deputies located the man and served him a formal trespass complaint without incident. No further action needed at that time.
7:53 a.m., The Plains — Deputies took a theft report from The Plains. The caller reported that four silver 14" 6 lug aluminum wheels with tires off of a Nissan truck, and four black 15" 5 lug aluminum wheels with tires off of an Audi, had been stolen sometime within the past couple of days.
10:09 a.m. — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a well-being check. The caller stated his girlfriend was at her grandmother’s residence and had made threats to harm herself. Deputies made contact with the female. She stated that she recently separated from the caller and blocked him on all forms of communication. She stated this was his way to get in contact with her. She stated that she's not a threat to herself or anyone else.
10:30 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies spoke with two neighbors who have an ongoing dispute. The complainant was advised the issues were not criminal and he needed to continue to work with the apartment manager to fix the issues.
12:04 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Nelsonville for a report of a male acting suspiciously and walking down the roadway with a gun in a holster. Deputies patrolled the area, but had negative contact.
1:28 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of a male stealing packages out of an individual's mailbox. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact.
1:54 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Jacksonville for a reported drug overdose. The caller stated a male was not breathing and CPR was in progress. The caller stated they gave the male Narcan, but he wasn't waking up. EMS arrived on scene prior to deputies’ arrival. When deputies arrived, the male was awake. The male refused any additional assistance from EMS. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:13 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Buckley Run Road, Athens, for a report of a male who had driven his car off the roadway and gotten it stuck. While deputies were speaking with the male, he made numerous statements which led deputies to believe that he was a threat to himself or others. The male was transported to O'Bleness for an evaluation, while his family made arrangements to recover his vehicle.
3:41 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies received a call from a female wishing to have a report on file regarding someone attempting to fight her. The caller advised that they would email deputies a statement to have attached to the report. No further assistance was requested.
5:48 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Rhoric Road, Athens, in reference to a suspicious woman. Deputies spoke with the woman, and she was transported to O'Bleness hospital for an evaluation.
Sunday, March 20
2:01 a.m., Albany — The Athens County Sheriff's Office spoke with a male who resides on Louisa Avenue in the Village of Albany who wished to report an individual who was hacking into his phone and Internet. This case will be referred to the Albany Police Department for further follow-up.
3:51 a.m., Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Green Runs Road in Glouster for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Units patrolled the area and met with a motorist in the area who stated they were having vehicle problems. With no criminal activity observed, units resumed patrol.
11:32 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded with Hocking College Police Department to a residence on McDougal Road, Millfield, while they conducted an interview as part of an investigation. When the interview was complete, deputies returned to patrol.
12:39 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to High Street in Chauncey for a report of an active dispute. Upon arriving on scene and speaking to involved parties, it was found to be a verbal dispute. All involved parties agreed to separate, and deputies returned to patrol.
1:15 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Lottridge Road, Coolville, on a report of a dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to involved parties, who advised it was a verbal dispute only, and that they were all leaving the residence to separate from each other.
3:05 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Gun Club Road, New Marshfield, for a report that several people had been waiting outside a residence since the previous night, and that they were preparing to ambush the caller. Upon arrival, deputies did not find any evidence that anyone had been waiting outside of the residence, and the primary resident advised that the caller had just arrived at his house that morning. Due to the lack of any evidence of criminal activity, deputies returned to patrol.
3:09 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to a residence on Railroad Street in New Marshfield for a well-being check. The male subject in question was confirmed to be safe.
4:06 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a report of a male and female passed out in a vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies found that the vehicle's license plate, and a scrap catalytic converter in the vehicle, had been reported stolen to OSHP, and that the vehicle had also been stolen.
7:34 p.m., Coolville — Deputies received a report of drugs that had been found in an abandoned backpack. Deputies collected the drug/drug equipment, and they placed it into evidence for destruction.
7:36 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to a residence on Chapman Road in Guysville for a report of a verbal domestic dispute. On scene, deputies spoke with both of the involved parties, who advised that no physical harm had occurred. Both parties agreed to separate for the remainder of the day, and units returned to patrol.
11:01 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Dover Township in reference to a noise complaint. Contact was made with a neighbor, who was fabricating vehicle parts and using machinery to do so. The neighbor indicated that he would stop immediately. No further action taken.
Monday, March 21
1:53 a.m., Albany — Deputies were on patrol in the Lee Township area when they observed an active burglary alarm a local business. The building was found to be secured with no signs of forced entry. Units resumed patrol.
3:52 a.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded Roy Avenue in The Plains for a report of multiple suspicious persons. Units patrolled the area but were unable to locate said persons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.