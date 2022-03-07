Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, March 4
9:13 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to State Route 690 in Athens for an alarm. The residence was checked and found to be secure. Units resumed patrol.
9:49 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Long Street in New Marshfield for an animal complaint. The complainant stated that the neighbor's chickens came onto her property and tore up her yard. Deputies spoke to the neighbor and advised him to keep his chickens in the coop. No further action was needed.
10:44 a.m., Canaan Township — Deputies responded to Canaan Township for a theft of catalytic converters. This matter is under investigation.
12:44 p.m., Coolville — Deputies spoke to a female over the phone in regard to a landlord/tenant issue. The complainant stated that her landlord was trying to make her leave the property without an eviction. Deputies informed the complainant of her rights. No further action was needed.
1:43 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Ireland Road, Coolville, in reference to a well-being check. Once on scene, deputies made contact with the male in question and found there was no need for medical attention.
1:56 p.m., Albany — Deputies spoke to a male over the phone about a stolen vehicle. A report was taken, and the matter is under investigation.
3:31 p.m., Sharpsburg — A woman from Sharpsburg contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report her mother's vehicle had been stolen. She stated that she uses her mother's vehicle to travel to work and someone had taken it during her shift. A report was taken, and a BOLO was issued for the missing vehicle.
5:58 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to May Avenue, Chauncey, for a 911 hang-up. Deputies found that the residents had been involved in a dispute, however they did not find reason to believe that any physical violence had occurred. One of the involved parties left the residence for the evening.
6:05 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to United Lane in Athens for an activated alarm. While en route, deputies were informed no service was needed.
6:30 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of a dog bite that occurred in Alexander Township. This case is being referred to the Athens County Dog Warden for follow-up.
6:45 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to State Route 13 in Athens Township for a reported overdose. Once on scene it, was discovered that no overdose had occurred.
7:10 p.m., Nelsonville — A deputy was dispatched to Warren Road, Nelsonville, for an alarm activation. The homeowner contacted dispatchers and advised no response was needed.
8:12 p.m., Mllfield — Deputies responded to Sand Ridge Road, Millfield, for a report of a suspicious male knocking on the caller's door. When deputies located and spoke with the male a short distance down the road, they did not find evidence of any criminal activity.
9:32 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Coolville to assist the OSHP while they attempted to locate a suspect from a hit-run crash.
Saturday, March 5
12:29 a.m. Coolville — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Coolville for a report of someone in mental distress. Units arrived on the scene and spoke with the family, who indicted that their daughter had left, and they did not know where she was going. Later, units made contact with the female, who stated that she was fine. The female declined any medical treatment and units determined the female did not meet the criteria for a mental health evaluation.
3:58 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to the Albany Marathon for a suspicious/disorderly male. The caller reported that a man was in a vehicle outside before the store was open. He was asked to leave but became irate and was still outside. Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the man, who said he was upset because his car would not restart, and he couldn't leave. Deputies were able to assist the man in eventually getting his vehicle restarted. With no criminal act having occurred, the man was sent on his way. No further action needed.
12:03 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies took a report of threats over the phone that occurred in Jacksonville.
12:09 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Mush Run Road, Athens, for a trespass complaint. The complainant stated there was someone on her property. and did not find anybody in the home or on the property. Units resumed patrol.
12:37 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Lemaster Road, The Plains after a motorist reported a dispute between a male and female. The parties in question were located and the dispute was determined to be verbal only. The male involved, 40-year-old Shaun Gallagher, was arrested on an active warrant out Athens Municipal Court. Gallagher was transported to the regional jail, where he will remain until he goes to court or posts bond.
4:27 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem Road, Athens, in reference to a trespass complaint. Deputies made contact with the trespassers, and the situation was handled.
4:43 p.m., New Marshfield – Deputies responded to Hamley Short Cut Road, New Marshfield, for a report of trespassers. Trespass warnings were completed and served to two males who had been on the caller's property.
4:56 p.m., The Plains— Deputies handled a theft report over the phone. The case is under investigation.
5:24 p.m., Amesville - Deputies responded to Tick Ridge Road, Amesville, to recover a drug paraphernalia item that was abandoned. The item was placed into evidence for destruction.
5:37 p.m., Athens — Deputies were given a tip on the location of a man with warrants out of Athens County. Deputies responded to the location, and Lakota Blackford was arrested and brought to the regional jail without incident.
7:30 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to a report of a fight in Chauncey. Deputies spoke with several groups of individuals in the area and received conflicting reports from the alleged involved parties. All parties were advised to stay away from each other at that time.
8:31 p.m., Shade — Deputies handled a telecommunications harassment call over the phone. The situation was handled.
8:39 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Canaanville Road, Athens, for a parking complaint. This was found to be a civil issue, and the involved parties were advised to address the newly developed issues in their ongoing court dispute.
9:48 p.m., Chauncey —Deputies responded to Chauncey in reference to a fight. Deputies spoke with both parties, and the situation was handled on scene.
10:56 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a report was reckless driving. The caller reported that his neighbor did a burn out and threw gravel toward his house. Deputies made contact with the neighbor, who denied doing it. No property damage was observed, and there were no witnesses available. The neighbor was warned about the driving habits. No further action needed at that time.
11:17 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Athens Township for several 911 hang-up calls. Contact was made with multiple individuals at the residence and deputies were able to determine the person responsible for making the calls. In speaking with parties present, there was no emergency situation, therefore there was no legitimate reason to call 911. A male subject was advised that if assistance was needed, he was encouraged to call 911 for assistance. He was also advised and warned that if this happened again, he would be criminally charged, as making illegitimate calls to 911 was in fact a crime. Parties at residence voluntarily separated for the evening, and no further action taken.
11:28 p.m., Albany — The Athens County Sheriff's Office were on patrol on US 50 near Clover Lane in Athens when they observed a vehicle make multiple traffic violations. Units conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Units spoke with the driver and indicators were observed on the driver for being under the influence of alcohol. The driver, Hunter Jordan, age 24 of Guysville, was placed under arrest for operating a vehicle impaired.
Sunday, March 6
12:36 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a residence on SR 550 outside Athens for an activated motion alarm. Deputies had negative contact at the residence. The house was checked, and no evidence of tampering or forced entry was observed. The incident was determined to be a false alarm.
1:15 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies received a report of stolen/disputed property from a resident in New Marshfield. After speaking with the complainant further, the matter was determined to be civil in nature, and the caller was referred to the proper court channels with his concerns.
2:08 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Athens Township in reference to harassing phone messages. It was determined the text was from "The FBI" and was just one of many ongoing scams. The complainant was advised to block the number and it could also be reported to the phone carrier as having to do with fraudulent activity. No further action taken.
2:36 a.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Beebe Road, outside the Stewart area, for a suspicious person report. The callers reported that they were fishing, when an unknown silver car drove by and honked the horn multiple times. A man and woman were then observed coming out of the woods and got into the car. It then drove off. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact with any vehicle matching the description. No other criminal activity was reported at that time.
2:57 a.m., Athens Township — Deputies responded to Athens Township in reference to an individual having a mental health crisis. The individual was transported to OMH for assistance.
12:19 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Hollister Cemetery Road, Glouster, for an abandoned vehicle. The issue was taken care of prior to deputies’ arrival.
1:19 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Vore Ridge Road, Athens, in reference to a notification requested by Marysville Police. Deputies arrived on scene but had no contact with the individual. It was discovered that the individual moved over a year ago, with no current whereabouts unknown. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:04 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Campbell Street in The Plains for a landlord / tenant dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke to involved parties. The matter was determined to be a civil issue and the involved parties were advised. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:20 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the Shade area after a caller advised there were people trying to steal items from his property. Upon making contact with the caller and his wife, the call was determined to be unfounded.
6:53 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Bessemer Road, Buchtel, for a report of a suspicious group of people tagging power poles on private property. Deputies made contact with several children and a female guardian on bicycles, who advised that the children were placing tags on the poles as a "game of mailman". The group was warned to stay on public property.
7:03 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to State Route 685 in Buchtel for a report of gunshots after dark. Deputies did not find anyone shooting during their patrol of the area.
8:21 p.m., Coolville — Deputies spoke with a woman over the phone in reference to a harassment call. The case is under investigation.
9:26 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to State Route 682 in Athens for an open 911 line. Nobody was located in the area.
9:42 p.m., Glouster —A female contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office advising that her neighbor was outside yelling at her family. The caller advised that, as her family was leaving, her neighbor started yelling at them for no reason. She advised that he remained on his property when he did this, but she wanted the incident documented.
Monday, March 7
12:15 a.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Trimble Township in reference to an unruly juvenile complaint. After speaking with the parent and the juvenile regarding the situation, the mother was advised of her options. No further action taken.
1:44 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to an activated alarm in Trimble Township. A check of the structure found no signs of forced or attempted forced entry. A key-holder arrived, and the structure interior was checked. This was determined to be a false alarm. No further action taken.
3:13 a.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to US 33 near Rainbow Lake Road in Athens for a disabled vehicle. Units met with the vehicle owner, who had requested assistance from a local tow company that ultimately refused services. The owner indicated that he would wait on a friend to arrive to assist him. Units did put flares out for the driver.
5:54 a.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to US 50 near Cameron Road, Athens, to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a female who was walking in and out of traffic. Units spoke with the female and determined that she met the criteria for a mental health evaluation, due to her being unable to care for herself. Units transported the female to O'Bleness Memorial Hospital for assistance.
6:43 a.m., Albany — A deputy responded to the Albany Marathon property in reference to vehicles on the property being broken into. New River Electrical had vehicles broken into and property taken. The case is currently under investigation, any witnesses to this incident are encouraged to call in.
7:24 a.m., Athens — A deputy responded to a report of a pole building on Luhrig Road, Athens, being entered sometime overnight. No property was reported missing, but damage was sustained to the building. A report was taken on the incident and is currently under investigation.
