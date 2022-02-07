Athens County Sheriff's Office
Thursday, Feb. 3
3:30 p.m., Albany — Deputies spoke with a male from Albany regarding a complaint of harassment. A report of this incident was taken.
3:41 p.m., Coolville — Deputies spoke with a Coolville woman in reference to a stolen catalytic converter. This case is under investigation.
8:33 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 550 in Athens in reference to an activated alarm. On scene, deputies walked the perimeter of the residence but did not observe any signs of forced entry.
10:02 p.m., The Plains — A resident of Rallen Drive in The Plains requested a deputy to patrol the area near her residence. An outside storage door was ajar when she arrived home. A deputy searched the property and the residence, but no signs of criminal behavior were detected.
Friday, Feb. 4
10:28 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to New Marshfield for a well-being check. The caller was concerned that a disabled female was home alone without electricity or heat. Deputies made contact with the female, who stated she was doing well and didn't need assistance. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:09 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Connett Road in Nelsonville for a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the individual, who stated everything was fine. No further action was needed.
1:37 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Bean Hollow Road, Athens, for a well-being check. The caller stated she hadn't heard from her friend since early morning. Deputies made contact with the female, who advised her phone was not working. She said she would contact the caller when her phone got fixed.
2:28 p.m., The Plains — An out-of-town caller contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to request a well-being check on his father. A deputy was dispatched to The Plains area to locate the caller's father. The male was located at his residence. He stated he was in good condition and would contact his son.
3:07 p.m., Perry County — Deputies received a call from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance with delivering medicine to a juvenile in Athens. Deputies met with Perry County deputies and delivered the medicine.
3:20 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of a protection order violation in The Plains. An arrest warrant is being requested in this case.
4:16 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Glazier Road in Guysville in reference to money theft. Deputies spoke with the victim and suspect on scene.
7:11 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a residence on East Fourth Street in The Plains, in reference to a civil issue. Units spoke with the involved parties and then returned to patrol.
7:27 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were on patrol in The Plains when they passed a male who they suspected of having a warrant for his arrest. Deputies were able to locate the male again, however they found that he was not the person with an arrest warrant.
8:09 p.m., The Plains — Scott Ward of Athens was arrested for having an active warrant. He was detained by deputies from the Athens County Sheriff's Office and was transported to SEORJ without incident.
9:21 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Pleasant Hill Road, Athens, and adjusted an ankle monitor that was no longer fitting properly.
11:15 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies received a report of a possible unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The caller said she loaned her vehicle to a man who had since been arrested, and the man's girlfriend was driving the vehicle without permission. Deputies spoke with all parties and the vehicle was turned over to the registered owner without incident.
Saturday, Feb. 5
11:48 a.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff's Office spoke to a female over the phone in regard to somebody stealing the catalytic converter off of her vehicle. A report was taken.
12:20 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Dover Township for a trespassing complaint. The caller stated that he ran a male off his property and wanted him to stay away. Deputies patrolled the area for the male, but had negative contact.
4:26 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Chase Road in Albany for a report of a vehicle being damaged. The call was determined to be a civil matter.
5:15 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Strouds Run Road for a report of a male breaking into the caller's neighbor's residence. Deputies found that the male actually lived there, and that he was using a neighbor's wagon to move his groceries into his home.
6:07 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to a residence on Rock Run Road in Coolville, in reference to a wellbeing check. The subject in question was confirmed to be safe.
7:26 p.m — Deputies responded to an over-dose call. While on scene, it was discovered that a juvenile had called 9-1-1 because he was upset at his care giver. The situation was remedied on scene.
Sunday, Feb. 6
7:27 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Swaro Road, Glouster, on an activated residential alarm. Upon arriving on scene, it was found to be a false alarm as the homeowner was home. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:11 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Peach Ridge Road, Athens, for a verbal dispute. Deputies spoke with the caller, who stated that she and her husband had gotten into an argument over him not wanting to be with her anymore. Deputies advised both individuals to separate within their home to allow things to calm down.
10:59 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Selby Road, Athens, on a report of snow being plowed from area side streets and left in the road, causing a road hazard. Deputies patrolled the area but did not observe any plowed snow in the roadway that was causing a hazard, or any persons plowing snow in the area. Deputies returned to patrol.
1:18 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Chase Road, Albany, for a criminal damaging report. The complainant stated that he noticed somebody had slashed his front right tire. He advised he was unsure when it happened, but believed his neighbor did it. Deputies spoke to the neighbor, who denied slashing the complainant's tire. Due to lack of evidence, no charges will be filed at this time.
4:02 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to a residence in New Marshfield for a report of trespassing. A report of this incident was taken.
4:31 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Taylor Ridge Road, Glouster, in response to a property dispute. The call was discovered to be a civil issue.
6:45 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Lemaster Road, The Plains, for a report of a dead deer in the roadway. Deputies located a live deer on the side of the road, however, it fled upon deputy arrival.
8:27 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Glouster to assist the Glouster Police Department with a report of an erratic male with a knife. Deputies were advised to cancel their response due to Glouster Police having the situation under control.
9:04 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Trimble Township for an active dispute. Deputies did not find that any violence, or threats of violence, occurred and the involved parties agreed to separate for the evening.
10:14 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were on patrol in The Plains when they heard an audible alarm coming from a business. Deputies located a male outside of the business, and they found that he was an employee who triggered the alarm while closing for the evening.
Monday, Feb. 7
6:47 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Orpha Lane in Athens for a well-being check of an elderly female. Deputies arrived on scene and found everything to be fine. Deputies returned to patrol.
