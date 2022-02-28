Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, Feb. 25
11:22 a.m., The Plains — Deputies spoke to a male over the phone in regard to a theft complaint. The male stated that somebody had used his mother's debit card at local stores in Athens. A report was taken.
2:03 p.m., Guysville — Deputies were dispatched to Bethany Ridge Road in Guysville for a well-being check. The caller stated she hadn't seen or heard from an elderly customer in several days and was concerned for his well-being. Deputies made contact with the individual, who stated he was under the weather, but everything was fine. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:21 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Jacksonville for a dispute. Once on scene, units determined that one of the involved parties required mental health assistance.
4:47 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Diamond Brick Road, Nelsonville, in response to a suspicious person around a building. Deputies were unable to make contact with the suspicious person but made sure the building was secured before returning to patrol.
5:22 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a residence in Athens for a mental health crisis. Deputies made contact with the individual in crisis and transported them to the hospital for assistance.
5:24 p.m., Athens — An alarm was activated at the Athens County Court House. Deputies did a check of the building.
8:41 p.m., Chauncey — An open-line 911 call was received by dispatchers. The call came from North Torch Road, Coolville. The homeowner was contacted, and it was determined that no emergency had occurred.
9:43 p.m., Coolville — While traveling on Torch Road in Coolville, deputies observed an open door on a residence. Deputies then entered the residence to ensure that no intruders were inside. No one was located in the residence and deputies closed the door and returned to patrol.
Saturday, Feb. 26
12:43 a.m., Guysville — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to River Road in Guysville for a report of a canine being located on a property. Units arrived on scene and took possession of the canine and transported it to the Athens County Dog Shelter.
3:45 a.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Vore Ridge Road in Athens for a report of a suspicious person. Units patrolled the area for some time but were unable to locate the male. Units resumed patrol.
6:26 a.m., Mineral — Deputies responded to Center Street in New Marshfield for a female reporting someone hacking into her phone. Deputies spoke with the female but did not find any evidence of this incident occurring. Units resumed patrol.
6:59 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to High Street in Glouster on an activated business alarm. Upon arriving on scene, everything was found to be fine. Deputies spoke with the business manager, who advised it was a false alarm. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:17 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Connett Road in The Plains for a call of a female having a mental crisis. Deputies transported the female to the hospital for assistance.
10:32 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Dollar General on United Lane, Athens, for a trespass complaint. Deputies arrived on scene and took a report on a female subject, who had left prior to deputies’ arrival. Deputies will attempt to locate the female in question and serve her with a trespass complaint.
12:09 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Allison Road, Athens, for a landlord/tenant dispute. Deputies spoke to all involved parties and resolved the issue on scene. No further action was needed.
3:31 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to a residence on Osborne Road in Coolville for an open-line 911 call. On scene, deputies spoke with the homeowner, who advised that everything was okay. Units then returned to patrol.
5:21 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the area of State Route 550 in Athens for a report that a dog chased one of the caller's neighbors. The caller was advised to tell his neighbor to call in if he wishes to make a report
9:58 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Ladd Ridge Road, Athens, for a report of a domestic violence incident. It was found that a fight had occurred, but no proof of the primary aggressor could be established. Neither of the involved parties wished to pursue any charges in this case.
Sunday, Feb. 27
1:29 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Jacksonville for a prowler complaint. The caller reported that a babysitter was home with her children and had told her there were men outside, possibly trying to get inside the house. Deputies arrived on scene and were told that the men had run off prior to their arrival. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact with anyone out on foot. The caller was advised to call back if anyone came back to the property.
2:51 a.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Vore Ridge Road in Athens for a report of a person yelling for help. Units patrolled the area for some time but were unable to locate any person or persons. Units resumed patrol.
2:58 a.m., Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Fairview Avenue in Glouster for a report of a possible catalytic converter theft occurring. Units patrolled the area, both on foot and in their vehicle, but were unable to locate any criminal activity. Units resumed patrol.
9:08 a.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to Main Street in Millfield for an activated burglary alarm. Deputies were unable to make contact with the residents. Deputies checked the residence and determined that everything appeared to be secure.
9:33 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Jacksonville Road for a trespassing complaint. The caller stated that an individual came to his residence because he was upset with another individual that was at the residence. Deputies made contact with everyone involved and determined the dispute between the two individuals to be over money that was allegedly owed. The owner of the residence, who was not directly involved, requested that a no-trespass order be served to the individual who arrived upset. That individual was served and advised not to return.
9:33 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Columbus Road, Athens, for a 911 hang-up call. Deputies made contact with a resident, who advised deputies that he had been seeing things. Deputies transported him to the hospital for assistance.
10:36 a.m., Athens – Deputies were dispatched to a Beal Road, Athens, residence on an open-line 911 call. Upon arriving on scene, deputies had no contact with any persons. The residence was found secure with nothing appearing out of the ordinary. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:59 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to an Athens residence for a threat of suicide from a male that had called 911. Deputies located the male, and he was transported to the hospital for medical and mental health assistance. Deputies returned to patrol.
1:40 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to Kimberly Road. Nelsonville, on a report of juveniles playing in the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area but had no contact with any juveniles playing in or near the roadway. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:23 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to North Street, Coolville, on an activated residential alarm. While en route, deputies were canceled by the alarm company, advising it was a false alarm. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:31 p.m., Jacksonville — The Sheriff's Office responded to Jacksonville for an alleged assaulted. Upon making contact with the involved parties, conflicting statements were given. Due to the conflicting statements, and the fact that there were no visible injuries, those involved were advised to no longer have contact with each other.
9:15 p.m., The Plains — A caller from Poston Road in The Plains advised that a vehicle had been sitting in their driveway for an unusual amount of time. Deputies patrolled the area but did not observe any vehicles in the driveway.
9:44 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a residence on North Clinton Street in The Plains for a theft report. On scene, deputies spoke with the caller and a report of the incident was taken.
11:05 p.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Hartman Road in The Plains for a third-party report of a dispute occurring in the roadway. Units patrolled the area and met with a male, who matched the description when this incident was reported. The male indicated that he was in a disagreement with his girlfriend. Units spoke with both parties and determined a verbal argument had occurred, although there were no threats or physical violence occurring. Both parties were separated for the evening.
Monday, Feb. 28
3:15 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were on patrol on Toledo Street in Glouster when they observed a canine in the middle of the road. Units took possession of the canine and transported it to the Athens County Dog Shelter. No further action taken.
7:03 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Angel Ridge Road for an alarm. While en-route, deputies were advised to cancel their response due to it being a false alarm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.