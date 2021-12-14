Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, Dec. 13
12:33 a.m., The Plains — Deputies received a complaint of trespassing at a residence in The Plains. Deputies met with the complainant at their residence and determined that no persons were actually trespassing. Deputies returned to patrol.
1:50 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Luhrig Road in Athens for a trespass complaint. The caller stated that people were outside the residence. Deputies checked the outside of the residence but were unable to locate anyone.
7:14 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Luhrig Road in Athens for a well-being check. On scene, deputies spoke with the individual, who stated they were fine, and all is well. No further action needed.
8:51 a.m., Athens —Deputies responded to Canaanville Road in Athens in response to a burglary. On scene, deputies spoke with the homeowner, who stated that someone came into his house while he was out. The case is under investigation.
9:30 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey in response to a break-in. On scene, deputies cleared the house but found no-one inside. The owner of the property was on scene and secured the building after deputies left.
10:34 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to Old SR 56 in New Marshfield on a report of a verbal dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to involved parties, who were disputing over tires. The dispute over the property was found to be civil in nature, and involved parties were separated and advised to civilly work it out at a later time.
11:15 a.m., The Plains —Deputies responded to Connett Road in The Plains in response to a theft. On scene, deputies took a report of all the stolen items. The case is under investigation.
12:45 p.m., The Plains — A resident of Fifth Street in The Plains came to the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report an incident of harassment. A report was completed.
2:59 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to the York Township trustee building in Nelsonville for an activated alarm. On scene, deputies walked the perimeter of the building and determined that there were no signs of forced entry.
4:45 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to a residence on Chase Road in Albany in reference to a theft report. This matter is currently under investigation.
6:11 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N Plains Road, The Plains, when a caller reported that a female hit her dog and subsequently got into a dispute with bystanders. The female left the area almost immediately after deputies were dispatched, and deputies were unable to locate her vehicle when they patrolled the area.
8:12 p.m., Athens —The Sheriff's Office responded to Salem Road, Athens, for a suspicious vehicle. The caller advised they believed the occupants were getting into people's mailboxes. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
8:27 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to Nelsonville for an active verbal dispute. Deputies arrived on scene, made contact with all parties, and determined the dispute to be about having unwanted guests in the household. The involved parties were able to come to an agreement about the guests. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:41 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to The Plains for a patrol request. The caller stated they thought they heard someone outside their residence. Deputies patrolled the area, but had negative contact with anyone.
10:44 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Howard Road, Millfield, for a trespassing complaint. The caller advised that a coon hunter had been illegally hunting on his property. Deputies located the subject and served him with a trespass complaint.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
1:26 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call from an apartment complex in Buchtel. Deputies patrolled the area and were stationary at the apartments but did not locate any persons needing assistance at that time.
4:37 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Church Street in New Marshfield for a suspicious activity complaint. The caller advised people were outside his house with flashlights. Deputies patrolled the area but did not observe anyone near the residence. Units resumed patrol.
7:03 a.m., The Plains — A resident of North Plains Road, The Plains, reported that their garage was entered overnight with items stolen. A report was completed.
9:24 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for an unruly juvenile. Deputies spoke with the juvenile and the guardian and resolved the issue on scene.
9:31 a.m., Albany — Deputies assisted the Adult Parole Authority and the Athens County Prosecutors Office in locating a male subject on Meadowbrook Road, Albany, for multiple parole violations. The male was located and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
9:51 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Beckler Road, New Marshfield, in response to a theft. On scene, deputies spoke with a man who stated that he saw two men stealing his catalytic converter. The case is under review.
10:41 a.m., The Plains — Deputies assisted a caller from The Plains reference incidents of harassment. The caller stated she is afraid this harassment will continue to get worse, and requested a report be on file in the event it continues.
11:04 a.m., Albany — Deputies received a call in reference to vandalism. The case is under review.
11:16 a.m., Coolville —Deputies received a call in reference to identity theft. The case is being investigated.
12:03 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to Garfield Street in New Marshfield for a well-being check. Upon arriving on scene, deputies learned that the individuals being checked on had moved to an unknown location several weeks ago. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:46 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to McDonald Street in The Plains in reference to a parking problem. The issue was resolved on scene.
1:53 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Canaanville Hills Road in Athens on a report of items stolen from a vehicle sometime in the last three weeks. A report was taken.
2:40 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Glouster for a report of breaking and entering. A report was taken; however, the victim did not wish for any follow-up by deputies.
3:42 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Strouds Run Road, Athens, on a report of a verbal dispute over property. Upon arriving on scene, it was discovered that the caller had left prior to deputies’ arrival. Deputies spoke to the other involved party and explained the civil process involving property. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:24 p.m., Athens — The Sheriff's Office responded to the Athens area for an activated alarm. Upon arrival, the building was found to be secure.
5:17 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to The Plains for a theft report. The caller stated that her ex-boyfriend was at her residence taking things. This matter is under investigation.
6:55 p.m., Coolville — Deputies served an arrest warrant on Ethan Murphy of Coolville. The warrant stemmed from a domestic violence call the prior week. Murphy was also served with a protection order prior to transporting him to SEORJ.
7:00 p.m., The Plains — The Sheriff's Office responded to The Plains for an activated alarm. Upon arrival, contact was made with the key holder, who was on scene, and everything was found to be okay.
8:14 p.m., — The Sheriff's Office responded to Salem Road for a suspicious person. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
8:42 p.m., Trimble — Deputies were dispatched to Trimble for a 911 hang-up call. Deputies spoke to the caller, who advised he called by mistake. Deputies verified everything was ok and returned to patrol.
11:48 p.m., Coolville — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to East Belpre Pike Road in Coolville for a report of a DOA. Units arrived on scene and spoke with Athens County EMS personnel. The Athens County Coroner's Office has ruled on the case as a natural cause of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.