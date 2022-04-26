April 23
5:21 p.m. — Deputies responded to Wooten Road in Athens in reference to a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the man.
6:12 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Sandstone Apartments in The Plains for a report of a motorcycle/ATV riding in the yards of the complex. Deputies patrolled the area, and sat stationary in the area, but did not observe any of the alleged issues reported.
6:25 p.m. — Deputies responded to United Lane in Athens in reference to a woman outside yelling at herself. The woman left the property prior to deputies’ arrival.
6:44 p.m. — Deputies responded to Movies Ten in Nelsonville in reference to a possible drug deal. Deputies patrolled the area but found none of the described vehicles.
7 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Scatter Ridge Road in Athens for a report of a third-party domestic violence incident. Deputies spoke with several subjects at the given address that did not observe the suspects or the complainant in the area. The report was unfounded.
8:29 p.m. — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road in Athens in reference to a dispute. On scene, deputies were able to separate the parties, and provide a ride for one involved party.
9:03 p.m. -The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Sandstone Apartments in The Plains for an attempt to locate a missing juvenile believed to be in the area. Deputies patrolled the area in an attempt to locate, with no success.
9:52 p.m. — Deputies responded to Connett Road, The Plains, in reference to assist with a transport of a woman in mental distress. Deputies arrived on scene, and the woman was transported to O’Bleness for an evaluation.
11:09 p.m. — Deputies responded to Athens Township in reference to a suspicious person complaint. The area was patrolled, but deputies did not make contact with anyone. Complaint unfounded. No further action taken.
April 24
5:54 a.m. — Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded West Wilson Road in New Marshfield for a report of a suspicious person. Units patrolled the area but were unable to locate anyone. Units resumed patrol.
8:17 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Mansfield Road, Athens, on a lockout. Dispatch advised the caller accidentally locked himself out of his residence and is having trouble getting inside due to a recent surgery. Deputies arrived on scene and were able to assist.
8:38 a.m. — Deputies responded to Happy Hollow Road in Nelsonville for a report of vehicles partially blocking the roadway. Deputies tagged the vehicles for removal and resumed patrol.
8:43 a.m. — Deputies responded to Peach Ridge Road in Athens for a trespass complaint. The complainant stated a woman was on his property and refused to leave. Deputies spoke to the woman and advised her she needed to leave the property. The woman’s friend came to the scene to pick her up. No further action was needed.
10:14 a.m. — A female came to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a custody dispute. Contact was made with the other involved party and the matter was resolved.
10:29 a.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 682 for a criminal damaging report. The caller stated somebody pried open the storage container doors on his friend’s camper. A report was taken.
10:33 a.m. — Deputies responded to Diamond Brick Road, Nelsonville, for an alarm. Deputies checked the building and found it to be secure, then resumed patrol.
10:48 a.m. — Deputies responded to Sycamore Street in Chauncey for a suspicious person complaint. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the individual. Units resumed patrol.
11:26 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to the Armitage Road bike path access point in Athens on a report of two individuals engaging in intercourse in the open. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate any persons engaging in that type of activity.
11:42 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Dean Road in Glouster on a trespass / property line dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the complainant, who was advised the matter was civil and to speak to his attorney for further assistance.
11:55 a.m. — Deputies responded to Kimberly Road in Nelsonville for a report of a syringe on the side of the roadway. Deputies collected the syringe and safely disposed of it.
1:22 p.m. — Deputies responded to Wilson Road in New Marshfield for a verbal dispute. Both parties were separated prior to deputies’ arrival. No further action was needed.
2:38 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Connett Road in The Plains on a report of an open door to a structure. Deputies arrived on scene and checked the structure, secured it, and returned to patrol.
3:03 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a theft that occurred on Sand Rock Road in Amesville. A report was taken.
3:10 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 13 in Millfield in reference to a drug overdose. On scene, the woman was woken up, but refused medical treatment. Deputies seized drug paraphernalia and returned to patrol.
3:24 p.m. — Deputies handled a motor vehicle theft call over the phone. The case is under investigation.
3:46 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains in reference to a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to find the person.
3:50 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Glouster Police Department in reference to a theft that occurred in Athens County. The case is under investigation.
5:20 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to South Clinton Street in The Plains on a report of a reckless driver. Deputies patrolled the area but had no contact with the described vehicle.
5:32 p.m. — Deputies responded to Scatter Ridge Road, Athens, in reference to a third-party complaint of domestic violence. Deputies responded to the scene and determined that the complaint was unfounded.
5:49 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to The Plains on a report of a female having mental health issues. The female was transported to the hospital for a medical and mental evaluation.
6:42 p.m. — Deputies responded to Dean Road in Glouster for a neighbor dispute. On scene, deputies separated the parties. No further action needed.
7:29 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a child custody dispute at a residence in Carthage Township. Deputies responded and spoke with the involved parents. The child was released to the custodial parent.
11:59 p.m. — Deputies responded to Athens Township in reference to a trespassing complaint. Upon arrival, the caller advised that an unknown subject was captured on their surveillance security system walking around exterior of their home. Security footage was watched, but no positive identification could be made. No further action taken.
April 25
3:13 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Maple Street in Glouster for a report of an assault. Units arrived on scene and spoke with the victim, who indicated that she was assaulted by a female but did not know her last name. It was determined that suspect had left prior to units’ arrival. The female indicated she would reach out to the Glouster Police Department for further follow-up.
8:07 a.m. — A resident of Red Dog Road, Glouster, reported that their vehicle was entered sometime overnight. A report was taken.
9:29 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Subway in The Plains for a report of a customer who was in the store causing problems with store employees. He left prior to deputies’ arrival but returned later, causing problems again. The customer was located and served with a trespass complaint and advised not to return to the store.
9:50 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Felton Road in Stewart for an alarm. While en-route, deputies were advised to cancel due to it being a false alarm.
2:23 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to SR 13 in Glouster for a well-being check. Deputies went to the residence but had no contact with any persons.
3:41 p.m. — A resident of Kramer Lane, Athens, contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to make a trespassing complaint. A deputy responded to the address and spoke with the caller. The subject being trespassed had left the scene prior to deputies’ arrival. A report was taken.
5:25 p.m. — A resident of Marion Johnson Road, Albany, called to report her mailbox being struck by an unknown vehicle. The damages were documented. This case is under further investigation.
6:41 p.m. — Deputies responded to Albany for a dispute involving a female that suffers from mental health issues. Upon arrival, contact was made with both the guardians of the female and ACEMS, who advised the female was being transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
7:36 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to The Plains for a report of a male threatening a female with a knife. After speaking to the subject, it was determined that the male was having mental health issues and was transported to O’Bleness Hospital.
8:51 p.m. — The Ohio State Highway Patrol contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to request assistance dispatching a deer in the roadway. Deputies responded and resolved the situation due to the injuries of the deer. The deer was located on SR 13, Millfield.
10:06 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a vehicle being damaged while at a residence in Trimble Township. The owner of the vehicle requested a report be on file in case any further actions occurred. A report was completed, and no further action was taken, per the owner’s request.
April 26
1:17 a.m. — Deputies responded to a juvenile complaint in The Plains. Deputies spoke with involved parties and made suggestions on how this matter can be addressed. This was determined not to be a legitimate criminal complaint. No further action taken.
9:33 a.m. — A resident of Glouster contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to make a harassment report. The complainant stated a female contacted her and accused her of damaging her vehicle. Deputies advised the complainant to block the female and contact the sheriff’s office if there were any further issues.
10:33 a.m. — Deputies responded to Salem Road, Athens, for a possible trespass complaint. Once on scene, it was determined to be a civil matter. The complainant was advised to contact an attorney about the issue. No further action was taken.
11:37 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Baker Road, Albany, on a report of a suspicious vehicle/person. Deputies patrolled the area, but had no contact with the desired vehicle/person.
12:56 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to SR 681 Albany for a call of an active breaking and entering. Upon arriving on scene, the suspects had fled prior to deputies’ arrival and were not located. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
3:33 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to SR 78 in Glouster for a well-being check on a male. Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the male who was found to be fine. Deputies returned to patrol. Incident Date/Time Case # Case Type Disposition Location 04/26/22 19:57 05-22-02227 THEFT-LARCENY Unknown 3190 PARKER RD, ALBANY, OH 45710 Case Media Narrative
7:57 p.m. — A resident of Parker Road, Albany, contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report items had been stolen from their property. A deputy spoke to the complainant. A report was taken and this case is under further investigation.
9:53 p.m. — Deputies responded to North McDonald Street in The Plains for a theft report. The caller advised that she had let her brother stay with her after he got out of jail, and she returned home from work to find him gone, along with multiple items from her house.
10:48 p.m. — Deputies responded to Green Meadows Trailer Park in Chauncey for a third-party complaint of a domestic dispute. On scene, deputies spoke to all involved parties, and determined that no physical violence had occurred. Parties were referred to appropriate court channels for additional concerns about ongoing domestic issues they were having. No further action was needed at that time.
