Now former Athens County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jimmy Childs pleaded guilty Thursday to disorderly conduct, a minor misdemeanor, after previously being charged with multiple felonies in connection to the ongoing Bellar family investigation.
As part of his plea, Childs immediately ceased to be an ACSO employee and surrendered his peace officer certificate. He was previous placed on administrative leave in May.
Additionally, he has agreed to cooperate and testify in the ongoing criminal proceedings against several members of the Bellar family.
There is no jail time associated with his plea. The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office investigation into Childs is now over, a release said.
He pleaded guilty and admitted he “recklessly cause(d) inconvenience, annoyance or alarm to another person that was physically offensive to persons or that presented a risk of physical harm to persons or property.”
Childs, also a former Athens County school resource officer, was previously charged with obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies, in May after he deleted a record of a phone conversation with Robert Bellar during the execution of a search warrant on Bellar’s residence. Childs also did not inform his supervisor of the call, according to a release.
Visiting Judge Dan Hogan described the reduction as “legal fiction,” which according to Cornell University, is an assumption and acceptance of something as fact by a court, although it may not be.
Both the prosecutors and Childs’ attorney agreed on the charges.
Childs' lawyer, George Costenza of Parkersburg, said the drastic downgrade of charges from felony to minor misdemeanor speaks for itself.
“When you go from two felonies to a minor misdemeanor, I think that you can understand something about the strength of the state’s case here,” Costenza told reporters outside the courtroom.
He added Childs would be fully aiding prosecutors in the Bellar investigation.
"He's a law enforcement officer and of course he would assist investigators in this case. There would be no reason for him not to,” Costenza said.
Costenza added Childs “was intending on retiring anyway."
Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said Childs’ law enforcement career is “over.”
“Childs’ career in law enforcement is over. During his 25-year career, he made a lot of positive impact on children in our community,” Blackburn said in a statement. “He will cooperate with the State and while he denies intentionally aiding the Bellars, he acknowledges how his actions affected events.”
Leading up to his arrest in May, Athens County investigators executed a search warrant in Pike County where they recovered the cell phone of Robert Bellar, the indicted father of Serah Bellar who, along with his wife, was charged with a number of felonies related to reports of abetting sexual and physical abuse against children within their household.
Investigators executed a search warrant on the phone in Athens County, and accused him of deleting evidence of a phone call he had with Robert and providing false information during the course of the prosecutor’s investigation, Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said in May.
Childs, who has been with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office for over 30 years, often places in The Athens News Reader’s Choice Awards’ law enforcement officer category.
ACSO Sheriff Rodney Smith wished Childs well in the future.
"Jim Childs had a positive impact on a lot of citizens in Athens County and and wish him well in future endeavors," Smith said.
Robert and Deborah Bellar are charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and endangering children. The allegations relate to sexual abuse against children. Their son Jonathan is charged with gross sexual imposition while another son, Josiah, is charged with rape and gross sexual imposition. All four are being held under high bonds.
As previously reported by The Athens Messenger, indictment documents from members of the Bellar family, Childs allegedly has a close connection to the family.
Bob Bellar, indicted last month for child endangerment, mentioned Childs in a previously recorded phone call with his son in prison, according to indictments, and said he believed Childs “has their back.”
Serah Bellar, 18, who recently resurfaced after disappearing in April 2020, also mentioned Childs by name in conversation with prosecutors, documents show. She also told The Athens Messenger in April that she believed Childs was a close friend of her parents, both of whom were indicted Tuesday by the Athens County Prosecutor’s office for endangering their children.
In a phone call recorded from prison, documents say, Bob and his incarcerated son Josiah Bellar discussed Serah Bellar’s disappearance in 2020, and referenced Childs apparently meeting Sheriff Rodney Smith.
“Robert tells Josiah that Jimmy (referring to Jimmy Childs) just left Rodney’s (referring to [Athens County] Sheriff Rodney Smith) office (sic) and Jimmy said he loves them and he has (the Bellar family’s) back,” according to documents that described the recorded call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.