Much like what happened earlier this month in East Palestine, Athens County had its own chemical spill 43 years ago.
Between 200 and 300 residents of Millfield and East Millfield were evacuated when a 35-car freight train derailed around 6 a.m. Jan. 13, 1980 in Millfield.
Several thousands of gallons of a toxic chemical called toluene diisocyanate, or TDI, spilled from a leaking tank car, according to the Athens Messenger’s story about the chemical spill.
No one was hurt in the wreck, but several Millfield residents and rescue workers were treated at O’Bleness Memorial Hospital for exposure to the chemical, according to reporting from Athens Messenger staff writer Steve Robb.
“When the East Palestine derailment occurred it made me recall the Millfield accident,” Robb said. “The Millfield wreck was not nearly as serious, although residents were pretty upset about having rail cars overturned in their backyards and about the chemical spill.”
Robb grew up in Athens and earned a journalism degree from Ohio University. He started as a student reporter at the Athens Messenger before he was hired full-time after graduation from OU in 1976. Retiring as news editor in 2019, Robb worked his entire career for the Athens Messenger, many of those years alongside his wife Kathy.
“It’s easy for me to remember the year of the Millfield derailment because I got married in 1980 shortly after the accident. “I was supposed to spend the day with my soon-to-be wife to figure out where we were going to honeymoon, but instead covered a train wreck. We’ve been married 43 years and Kathy still hasn’t let me forget that.”
Robb’s stories about the chemical spill appears with this story at athensmessenger.com
When the chemical was exposed to the air, it released a toxic vapor that that posed a danger to residents and the rescue worker who were first on the scene.
A top-notch reporter, Robb was on the scene after the train derailed.
“As I recall, first responders at the scene were trying to figure out if the chemical (toluene diisocyanate) was dangerous,” he recalled. “I recall they tested to see if it was releasing cyanide, which it wasn’t. Of course I didn’t know that at the time and stood there like a dummy taking pictures of the testing.”
None of those treated at O’Bleness suffered cyanide poisoning. Most of the folks who received medical care were treated for minor breathing problems and skin irritations.
Most of the evacuated people returned to their homes that Sunday afternoon, but people living in the immediate area of the spill stayed away until it was safe, according to Robb’s story.
More than 200 gallons of TDI ran down a ditch into nearby Sunday Creek, Robb’s story said. No major health hazard resulted from the chemical getting into the creek, however, most of the chemical pooled in the backyards of nearby houses.
Robb recalled how the railroad’s insurance adjuster acquired a nickname.
“Some residents were unhappy with the railroad insurance adjuster, whose first name was Nestor,” he said. “I recall him being referred to as Nestor the Contestor.”
The cause of the wreck was undetermined at the time, but other train accidents had occurred in that area so much so that the had been upgraded through part of the village. There was a major accident in the same location in 1976 when 14 cars jumped the tracks and piled into a heap, Robb wrote. There was some damage but no injuries. In 1922, a steam engine wrecked in Millfield, killing the engineer.
Among the many people Robb interviewed, he spoke to Dave Elben, 70, of Millfield. After the chemical spill, Elben was staying at the Red Cross shelter with his dogs.
“I wouldn’t leave without my dogs,” he said.
Region Editor for APG Ohio, Miles Layton may be reached mlayton@circlevilleherald.com
