The former treasurer of Chix 4 a Cure was granted early release from prison Tuesday during a hearing in Athens County Common Pleas Court.
Michelle Lowery-Rowan, 48, pleaded guilty last December to grand theft and telecommunications fraud in connection with the theft of money from Chix 4 a Cure, a charity based in Trimble Twp.
She was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison. As part of a plea deal, the prosecution agreed not to oppose judicial release after six months had been served.
Restitution of $50,000 was paid to Chix 4 a Cure.
At Tuesday's hearing, the prosecution did not oppose her release in accordance with the plea agreement. Judge George McCarthy ordered Lowrey-Rowan released from the Ohio Reformatory for Women.
In a letter submitted to the court prior to the hearing, Lowery-Rowan apologized to Chix 4 a Cure, to cancer patients in the Glouster area, to the community and others.
"I am so sorry for the undue hardship that I have caused from my actions," she wrote. "It has caused me great pain knowing I hurt so many people who believed in me and trusted me."
Lowery-Rowan was working at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill at the time of her arrest in December 2017. She was jailed, but the following month her bond was reduced to $350,000 with posting of 10 percent allowed. She was placed under house arrest with an ankle monitor, with the unusual condition that $31,500 of the bond she posted would apply toward her restitution to Chix 4 a Cure.
At the time of her sentencing last December, she was given credit for the time time she spent in jail and under house arrest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.