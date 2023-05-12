NELSONVILLE — Former Nelsonville City Attorney Gary Hunter recently filed a civil suit against the city and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, claiming they owe him payment for legal services between 2018 and 2021.
Hunter, an Athens-based attorney, filed the civil suit on his behalf on May 9 in Athens County Common Pleas Court.
The lawsuit also names City Auditor Taylor Sappington (who is responsible for the city's finances) and US Department of Agriculture Community Program Specialists Teresa Ullman and Charles A. Dietz as defendants.
A copy of the civil suit is on the Messenger's website, athensmessenger.com.
Turner is seeking judgment against the City of Nelsonville for $113,411.63 for general work completed as city attorney. He is seeking $154,665.58 from the City of Nelsonville and USDA for work related to the new sewer plant while serving as city attorney. The total from both counts is $268,067.31. He is also seeking court costs.
Sewer project
In court documents, Hunter claims he entered into a contract with the USDA and the city to provide legal services for constructing a new sewer plant.
The USDA contract calls for a pay rate of $150 per hour, plus Ohio Public Employee Retirement System contributions and expenses.
Hunter says he submitted a statement to the city for billable hours and expenses for work related to the project. These hours were separate from the general billable hours as city attorney.
He claims that as of April 30, 2023, the City of Nelsonville and USDA owe him $154,665.58 as the outstanding balance for non-payment for work done regarding the sewer plant and added interest for continued non-payment.
Because his services were part of the sewer plant project, Hunter claims that the owed money should be considered a lien against the sewer plant project.
The invoice submitted into the court record includes sewer plant-related work from July 5, 2018, to June 24, 2021, totaling $103,486. Expenses, which includes OPERS, mileage, recording fees, and copying, total $27,043.05, for a total due of $130,529.05.
With the 5% interest rate per year, he estimated the total amount owed for his work on the sewer plant to be $154,655.68.
General work
Another count against the city is that Hunter submitted billable hours and expenses for work completed for the city. A monthly $2,500 retainer was subtracted from those expenses, according to court documents.
In court documents, Hunter claims that as of April 30, 2023, the city owes him $113,411.63 as the outstanding balance for non-payment for the general work done as city attorney with added interest for continued non-payment over several years.
Unpaid general billing to the city dates from Nov. 8, 2018, to June 24, 2021. Total fees of $1,500.00.
According to court documents, his expenses, which include a gas surcharge, website fees, mileage and court fees, total $157,144.16. While the city paid his $2,500 retainer monthly and one payment in January 2019, Hunter said he is still owed $94,644.16. With the 5% interest rate, he is owed $113.411.63, according to court documents.
Hunter served as Nelsonville's city attorney from Sept. 15, 2012, to June 30, 2021. Bob Toy, an attorney from Athens, replaced Hunter.
The case is going before Common Pleas Court Judge Patrick Lang.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.