Athens County Grand Jury indicted the former director of the Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority for stealing more than $1.5 million from the agency to pay off various debts, installing an in-ground pool and taking numerous vacations.
According to a press release from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, Jodi K. Rickard, 57, of Albany, was arrested on the following charges:
• Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (felony, first class)
• Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (felony, second class)
• Theft in office (felony, third class)
• Aggravated theft of $1.5 million or more (felony, first class)
• Telecommunications fraud (felony, first class)
• Tampering with evidence (felony, third class)
• Tampering with records (felony, third class)
The investigation was led by the Auditor of State following an anonymous tip regarding theft from AMHA.
Rickard, while employed by AMHA, is accused of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity to steal for personal use, the press release says. The total theft is alleged to be over $1.5 million and to have taken place from Jan. 1, 2015 through Dec. 9, 2022. The indictment also contains a forfeiture specification of real property due to Rickard using AMHA funds to pay off her mortgage.
The expenditures by Jodi Rickard are alleged to include payments for her personal benefit made to Discover — 72 checks totaling $1,286,659; Capital One — 28 checks totaling $261,708; and WesBanco — one check totaling $34,000 used to pay off her mortgage. An additional check was written by Rickard for $16,000 to Discover in December of 2022, but payment was stopped before the check cleared.
In addition to paying off her mortgage, the press release reported that Rickard took numerous vacations, spending large sums of money during those vacations, installed an in-ground pool, and purchased numerous other material items.
“Rickard is accused of violating the public trust to live an extravagant lifestyle from funds designated to helping people with the basic necessity of housing,” Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller J. Blackburn said in the release. “If convicted, she will face mandatory prison time.”
Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber, stated, “Prosecutor Blackburn and SIU have a strong track record of working together to ensure justice is served when public officials lie, cheat, or steal from Ohio’s taxpayers. This is just one more example of someone who thought they could outsmart law enforcement, but instead face time behind bars.”
Rickard began her job as director on Jan. 1, 2020. She had been with the Housing Authority for about 20 years, and also served as the finance director.
Rickard was taken into custody today by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and Investigators with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. She is scheduled to appear before Common Pleas Court Judge McCarthy for her arraignment at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
This case was investigated by the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office. Prosecuting Attorney Keller J. Blackburn would like to thank the Auditor’s Office for their expedited efforts in obtaining information needed in order to present the case to a grand jury.
