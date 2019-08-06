A former nurse at Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail pleaded guilty Monday to five charges of theft of drugs from the facility, but will be entering a diversion program.
Megan Snyder, 32, of Nelsonville, was indicted last January by an Athens County grand jury. She was accused of stealing amoxicillin, metoprolol tartrate, fluconazole tabs, doxycycline hyclate and ciprofloxacin hydrochloride. According to the indictment, the thefts occurred between Jan. 1 and Oct. 6 of 2018.
Snyder’s guilty plea is being held in abeyance while she enters the county prosecutor’s Athens County Empowerment (ACE) diversion program. If she successfully completes the program, the case will be dismissed.
Warden Joshua VanBibber has previously said that Snyder’s employment at the jail was terminated in October.
According to an Athens County Sheriff’s Office report, the investigation into the alleged theft of medication from the jail began after information was received while deputies were working on a case in which Snyder was the victim. Deputies were investigating a theft of money from Snyder when a man being interviewed alleged she had taken medication from the jail.
Another jail nurse, James Gray II, 43, of Logan, was indicted on one count of theft of drugs, accused taking amoxicillin from the jail. According to the online docket of Athens County Common Pleas Court, Gray’s trial is scheduled for Sept. 19. He was terminated from his job in December, according to VanBibber.
After the thefts were discovered, the jail had an review done of its drug handling policies and procedures.
VanBibber said Tuesday that the jail no longer employs the three nurses who work there but they are provided by TeamHealth, which operates the jail’s medical program.
Also, medications now are handled through the policies of Coler Drug, he said.
