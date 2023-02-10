POMEROY — A grand jury recently indicted a former Meigs County sheriff on charges related to him allegedly withdrawing public funds for personal use.
Keith Wood, age 65, of Long Bottom, faces charges of theft in office, felony fourth degree; telecommunications fraud, felony fourth degree; two charges of misuse of credit cards, felony fifth degree and misdemeanor first degree; and soliciting or accepting improper compensation, misdemeanor first degree.
According to the grand jury indictment issued Wednesday, the charges stem from incidents that occurred between Jan. 1, 2021, and Nov. 11, 2022.
Auditor of State Keith Faber's Special Investigations Unit began investigating Wood in August 2022, after receiving a complaint from Meigs County Prosecutor James Stanley, alleging the potential misuse of money from the Law Enforcement Trust Fund, according to a press release from the auditor's office.
The unit confirmed that Wood used ATMs to withdraw cash from the fund at different locations in Ohio and West Virginia.
Wood resigned as Meigs County sheriff in November, citing his health and his family as his priorities.
Later that month, Meigs County Board of Commissioners appointed Scott Fitch, a Meigs County native and former Nelsonville police chief, to serve the remainder of Wood's term.
In a press release, Fitch said the sheriff's office is cooperating with the Ohio Auditor of State's Office.
"The Auditor's Office has been given full access to all financial and other documents pertaining to their investigation, as well as making all employees accessible for making statements," Fitch said.
Fitch said the Meigs County Sheriff's Office would like to ensure the county's citizens that the indictment will not impact the "mission, goals or daily operations of the sheriff's office.
"We are committed to serving the citizens with the highest level of service and will continue to make Meigs County safer and a great place to live," Fitch said.
The sheriff's office recently implemented new safeguards internally and with its financial institution partners to eliminate the "likelihood of this happening again," the press release said.
An arraignment for Wood in Meigs County Common Pleas Court had not been set as of Friday afternoon.
