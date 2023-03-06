POMEROY – A former Meigs County Sheriff was arraigned Monday morning for allegedly withdrawing public funds for personal use.
Former Meigs sheriff arraigned
- By Nicole Bowman-Layton Messenger Staff writer
According to court documents, Keith Wood was arraigned in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas.
Wood, 65, of Long Bottom, faces charges of theft in office, felony fourth degree; telecommunications fraud, felony fourth degree; two charges of misuse of credit cards, felony fifth degree and misdemeanor first degree; and soliciting or accepting improper compensation, misdemeanor first degree.
According to the grand jury indictment, the charges stem from incidents that occurred between Jan. 1, 2021, and Nov. 11, 2022.
Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Special Investigations Unit began investigating Wood in August 2022, after receiving a complaint from Meigs County Prosecutor James Stanley, alleging the potential misuse of money from the Law Enforcement Trust Fund, according to a press release from the auditor’s office.
The unit confirmed that Wood used ATMs to withdraw cash from the fund at different locations in Ohio and West Virginia.
A personal recognizance bond was issued. According to the Ohio Revised Code, the defendant does not put up any money to get out of police custody under this kind of bond. Instead, they sign a promise stating that they will show up in court when required.
A telephone conference is scheduled from 9 a.m. May 8, with an in-person pretrial schedule for 9 a.m. July 10. A jury trial is scheduled for 8 a.m. Sept. 18.
Also Wood is disqualified from "having, acquiring or using any firearm or dangerous ordinance," according to the court documents signed by Judge Scott Nusbaum.
Nusbaum, a retired judge of Ross County Court of Common Pleas in Chillicothe, was assigned to the case.
Wood resigned as Meigs County sheriff in November, citing his health and his family as his priorities.
Later that month, Meigs County Board of Commissioners appointed Scott Fitch, a Meigs County native and former Nelsonville police chief, to serve the less than two years remaining of Wood’s term.
