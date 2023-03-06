POMEROY – A former Meigs County Sheriff is scheduled to be arraigned Monday for allegedly withdrawing public funds for personal use.
According to court documents, Keith Wood is set for arraignment on March 6 at 10:30 a.m. in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas, according to court documents.
Wood, 65, of Long Bottom, faces charges of theft in office, felony fourth degree; telecommunications fraud, felony fourth degree; two charges of misuse of credit cards, felony fifth degree and misdemeanor first degree; and soliciting or accepting improper compensation, misdemeanor first degree.
According to the grand jury indictment, the charges stem from incidents that occurred between Jan. 1, 2021, and Nov. 11, 2022.
Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Special Investigations Unit began investigating Wood in August 2022, after receiving a complaint from Meigs County Prosecutor James Stanley, alleging the potential misuse of money from the Law Enforcement Trust Fund, according to a press release from the auditor’s office.
The unit confirmed that Wood used ATMs to withdraw cash from the fund at different locations in Ohio and West Virginia.
Wood resigned as Meigs County sheriff in November, citing his health and his family as his priorities.
Later that month, Meigs County Board of Commissioners appointed Scott Fitch, a Meigs County native and former Nelsonville police chief, to serve the less than two years remaining of Wood’s term.
