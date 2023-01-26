NELSONVILLE — Two former City Council members spoke out about the state of Nelsonville during the recent council meeting.
During its Monday meeting, Greg Smith asked Nelsonville City Council to consider hiring Kevin Dotson as acting city manager. Smith is currently suing the city and council for public records and for his removal from council.
Dotson served on city council for 12 years, serving as council president in 2017. He also served as president of the Nelsonville Chamber of Commerce.
“If we’re going to move forward, we have to do things that people trust in,” Smith said. “I would suggest maybe that if Kevin Dotson would do it, you’d get him to fill in as city manager until you can hire a permanent city manager. I think that everybody in town trusts Kevin.”
Smith also suggested council look into rehiring former police officer Chris Jones. Jones, who with the K9 Atilla was trained to handle drug-related incidents, was treated by the city as a “red-headed stepchild.”
“I don’t want to go into all the detail that I know, but I think that he was a good man, that he really tried to help people get off drugs,” he said. “I think that we, as the city, need to do everything we can to restore that man to his position.”
With a new council in place, Smith urged its members to right the things that happened that were wrong.
“I think people will start to trust that our hearts are in the right place,” he said. “… Nobody’s beyond making mistakes, but I think what happened to that man was wrong and it should be fixed.”
Former council member Wanda Johnson, who served about two years ago, expressed her frustration at the council and its impact on the life of former city manager Scott Frank.
When council first considered hiring Frank, the vote was split 4-3 against him being hired. Johnson said that vote was preceded by an executive session, in which council members wanted to wait a week before hiring a city manager.
“We wanted to work out different things to help the young man who we were giving the position and to also help Nelsonville,” she said. “Coming out of the executive session, Dan Sherman messed it all up and called for the vote. I am proud of the other three people who stood by me and said no that night, because I truly believe things needed to be in place.”
After the meeting, the council members who voted against hiring Frank were harassed in the parking lot and verbally abused through social media and other means during the course of a few days, Johnson said. She noted that she feared for her life and resigned because she didn’t feel safe continuing as a council member.
“I am sad to stand here tonight after two years and see what you have done to our city and what you have done to Scott Frank’s life,” she said.
Frank resigned as city manager earlier this month. The city is accepting applications for the position until Feb. 3
In other matters, Nelsonville Fire Chief Harry Barber said the department needs between $13,000 and $14,000 to repair its front-line engine. He is currently gathering quotes for repair estimates.
The engine, which is not under warranty, has a leaking head gasket and a cooling system error. Barber said that other agencies have reported similar problems with this specific engine.
“I have to have this truck trailer,” he said. “… This has to be repaired.”
He said the soonest the repair company can service the truck is about Jan. 30.
In other news, Auditor Taylor Sappington noted that the city received the Clean Audit Award for Fiscal Year 2021.
In the audit, Nelsonville received only one yellow mark, which was for the category, equipment and infrastructure.
Sappington explained, “It essentially means our equipment and infrastructure is depreciating faster than we are able to fund new equipment and infrastructure. We all know this already, as you can imagine. … If red would mean that, well, we basically crossed the line of no return. It's impossible to catch up. And green would mean, uh, it's a 50% threshold. … I'd love to cross that 50% threshold. We may get green after the wastewater treatment plant, maybe painting projects, so on, so forth.”
Also during the meeting, City Council approved first reading of an ordinance that will allow the city auditor’s office to collect restitution that is owed to the city. Sappington said the ordinance puts together an official agreement so his office can collect any funds owed to the city.
Council members Gregg Clement, Doug Childs and Nick Smith reminded interested residents to apply for council’s two open seats.
“Obviously this city has challenges and legitimate frustrations, and this is an opportunity to step up and lead, and add your voice to the conversation,” Nick Smith said. “The city needs some good folks to step up.”
City Council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at council chambers, in city hall, 211 Lake Hope Drive, Nelsonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.