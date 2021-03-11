The former Nelsonville deputy auditor was arrested and arraigned Thursday after being indicted on additional charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and theft in office.
Stephanie Wilson, 47, of Stewart, was arrested by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office in the early morning in connection with additional charges related to theft of money from the City of Nelsonville, according to a press release issued by the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.
Wilson entered a plea of not guilty to the charges.
Wilson had her bond set at $2.5 million. The new charges could spell an additional sentencing of up to eight years.
Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn told The Athens Messenger that his office believed Wilson had funneled and additional $42,000 of city money through a construction company, Wilson Construction, and other bank accounts.
Athens County Assistant Prosecutor Glenn Jones told Judge George McCarthy that Wilson was not truthful with the prosecution during plea negotiations and that further investigation led to the discovery of the additional $42,000 in fraudulent tax returns, improperly paying herself overtime and other refunds perpetrated by Wilson.
According to the new indictment, Wilson filed and processed inaccurate tax returns for Wilson Construction, a business operated by her husband, Richard Wilson. She later created fake businesses to serve as collection accounts for fraudulent tax returns from Nelsonville.
Richard Wilson, 51, of Stewart, is accused of signing the fraudulent tax returns for the business. He is charged with aggravated theft and theft in office, both third-degree felonies and is scheduled to be arraigned on March 24.
“We had tried to resolve the case, the state auditors had found some concerns, with no admission or cooperation (from Wilson),” Blackburn said
Wilson previously pleaded guilty to charges of tampering with records, forgery, telecommunications fraud and theft in office related to funds she stole from Nelsonville during her time as the city’s deputy auditor. She has not yet been sentenced on those charges.
The original charges hold a maximum prison sentence of nine years with a $30,000 fine, and the state asserts that restitution is more than $200,000.
Blackburn said the newly discovered missing funds represent a total of a quarter million dollars stolen from the City of Nelsonville by Wilson.
“I hope the court will continue to hold her on bail until she is sentenced for her previous case,” Blackburn said.
Nelsonville Auditor Taylor Sappington, who originally detected the theft during a routine audit in early 2020, said he was seeking to restore faith in the Nelsonville city government. He added the city was seeking to pursue full justice for the town residents.
“The city is pushing for full justice on all angles for this thing,” Sappington said.
Sappington described the theft of city money as “brazen.” He said his office will continue to increase transparency, and pointed toward the checkbook.ohio.gov page he set up for Nelsonville, where all the city’s finances are publicly displayed.
“It was night and day — plain jane — you couldn’t miss it,” Sappington said.
He said he knows that increased transparency in the auditor’s office will continue under his administration and hopes it will continue after he leaves the office.
“Unprecedented theft will continue being met with unprecedented transparency,” Sappington said.
The defense reserved argument on bond pending the involvement of new counsel representing Stephanie Wilson. A pretrial on the new indictment is scheduled for April 12; the same day she is scheduled to be sentenced on the previous charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.