The former Nelsonville deputy auditor was sentenced to nearly five years in prison and to pay more than $200,000 in restitution, after pleading guilty Monday to theft from the City of Nelsonville.
Stephanie Wilson, 47, of Stewart, was sentenced Monday in Athens County Common Pleas Court to four years and 11 months in prison and ordered to pay more than $200K in total restitution to the city of Nelsonville. State law indicates that Wilson will be eligible to apply for parole after six months.
Wilson previously pleaded guilty to charges of tampering with records, forgery, telecommunications fraud, and theft in office. The counts were related to funds Wilson stole from the City of Nelsonville while she served as deputy auditor.
“This is a serious theft offense. (Wilson) has been doing this for more than four years. This was a conscious decision each time payroll was processed to steal money from the City of Nelsonville … Nelsonville could have done a lot with that $213,000 dollars,” Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said in court Monday.
After that plea and prior to Monday’s sentencing, Wilson was indicted on additional charges from that activity including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony, and theft in office, a third-degree felony. She pleaded not guilty and was placed under a $2.5 million bond. That case is still pending.
Judge George McCarthy merged the telecommunications fraud and theft in office charges and sentenced Wilson to three years in prison. He ordered 17 months on tampering with records and six months for forgery. A five-year prison sentence would have prohibited that action until four years had been served.
Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn asked the court for Wilson to be sentenced to six years in prison. In court, he cited Wilson’s betrayal of trust placed in her by the City of Nelsonville, a release stated. He also cited her creation of fake people and using her son’s account to embezzle funds, the seriousness of the offenses, the impact on a financially strapped city and her lack of remorse.
Blackburn requested Wilson be liable in the amount of $113,680.97 for money stolen through fake accounts and $100,237.34 for overpayments to herself for a total restitution amount of $213,918.31. Blackburn also asked that she be required to pay for the city’s bill from the State Auditor’s Office in the case for $27,921.
McCarthy expressed his disappointment in Wilson and admonished her for betraying Nelsonville’s trust and betraying her fiduciary responsibilities, a release said. The judge added his displeasure that Wilson has not made any effort to make restitution to this point and has not been able to inform the court as to the whereabouts of the stolen funds. He did, however, find that Wilson was remorseful for her actions.
McCarthy ordered the full restitution amount of $213,918.31 and made her responsible for the bill from the State Auditor’s Office, a release said. He also ordered her Public Employee Retirement System funds forfeit to the City of Nelsonville.
McCarthy also fined Wilson $20,000 and agreed to suspend the fine if restitution was made in a timely and reasonable manner. He ordered her to pay a minimum of $100 per month but emphasized to her that paying it back in full quickly would be to her benefit.
“I’m happy the City of Nelsonville has been awarded restitution in the full amount that the auditor found was missing. We still have a pending case in which there’s additional theft alleged,” Blackburn said after the hearing, according to a release. “We requested six years in prison because based on the amount of money she stole, we thought that was fair. The sentence the court chose allows Wilson to apply for judicial release. The State opposes a release unless and until significant restitution is made.”
During the court hearing, current Nelsonville Auditor Taylor Sappington delivered remarks. The Athens Messenger previously reported that Sappington said he was the one who initially discovered the wrongdoing.
Wilson was indicted in February 2020.
In court, Sappington said Wilson’s theft was a series of power grabs that flew “in the face of accounting principles.”
“Those rules were swept aside time after time as Mrs. Wilson requested more influence, and, importantly, control,” Sappington wrote in a typed version of his court statement. “Control over the books, receipts, cash, income taxes and refunds, utility billing, and of course, all things payroll. With each of these changes, the city was effectively handing over more trust.”
Sappington said the trust was misplaced.
“In return, the city looked back into their coffers and books and discovered the worst,” Sappington said.
Sappington reflected on the consequences of Wilson’s actions.
“We speak with confidence that the last ten years have brought some of the worst budget cuts in city history,” Sappington said. “Jobs were cut. Services slashed. The lives of our citizens terrible (sic) impacted.”
Sappington described the theft as one of the largest breaches of trust in Nelsonville history.
“Nobody, possibly in the history of Nelsonville, was ever entrusted with more responsibility on behalf of its citizens,” Sappington said. “And nobody in the that same history, has broken that bond so irreparably.”
