The former Hocking County Prison, located in Nelsonville, is set to be revitalized through state funding according to a release from Governor Mike DeWine’s office The prison, which closed its doors in 2018, will soon operate as a day-treatment facility for misdemeanor offenders and a female-only jail.
Oversight of the facility will fall on the shoulders of the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office but will serve Hocking County as well as other surrounding counties, including Athens.
“We are extremely excited to assist with bringing much needed female beds to this region. The facility will also offer treatment services, helping local communities and families impacted by the opioid epidemic,” said ODRC Director Annette Chambers-Smith. “This project wouldn’t have been possible without the passion and support of our local partners, including Judge Fred Moses and Sheriff Lanny North.”
The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction has pledged $12 million in capital funds for the project with design beginning this month. Construction isn’t expected to start until next year.
“This is an important investment for the criminal justice system in this region of the state,” said DeWine in the release. “This multi-functional facility will help ease the burden on area jails and offer important treatment opportunities to help those who have been jailed due to substance use disorders and mental health issues.”
According to the ODRC website, the prison was built back in 1955 by the state as a hospital for those suffering from tuberculosis. Nursing staff in the 1950s lived on the premesis in the administration building separated from the patients.
The facility spent some time being used as a children’s center until it was abandoned and given to ODRC in 1982. After a years worth of renovations, Hocking County Prison housed its first inmates in April 1983.
At the time of its closing in March 2018, the facility housed 430 inmates. Officials cited budget conmtratints and the declining number of inmates in the state’s custody as reasons for the closure. According to reporting by ABC 6 at the time, the facility was the single-most expensive facility to operate in the entire state at $11.5 million annually.
Recent other funds have been invested by the state for corrections projects, including a $1.9 million investment for the expansion and update to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
Funds for both projects came from $50 million in grants supported by Senate Bill 310 which was passed by the Ohio General Assembly in late 2020 and designed to support local jail construction and renovations in the state. County jails in Coshocton, Gallia, Harrison, Lawrence, and Scioto counties all received a portion of the funding.
