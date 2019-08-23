A Dublin, Ohio man who faced 60 child pornography charges pleaded guilty Friday in Athens County Common Pleas Court to three other charges.
Amol T. Kharabe, 47, had been scheduled to stand trial this coming Monday on those 60 charges, as well as charges of receiving stolen property and possession of criminal tools — the latter two charges related to electronic equipment.
A plea deal was reached in which Kharabe pleaded guilty to felony charges of tampering with evidence, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of property, according to the Athens County Prosecutor's Office.
The prosecution asked that Kharabe be sentenced to four years in prison, while the defense asked for community control. Judge George McCarthy sentenced Kharabe to five years of community control and ordered him to complete the Alvis House program.
Kharabe, at the time an Ohio University professor, was initially indicted in 2014, the receiving stolen property charge was added in 2015 and in 2016 he was indicted on a total of 40 additional charges of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material. In 2016, prosecutors said the additional charges resulted from further investigation of a computer hard drive.
“The State agreed to (conviction on) non-sex offenses due to the files only being partially downloaded and Kharabe needing to travel internationally for his sick minor child, but it felt his actions still warranted a prison sentence,” County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said in a news release Friday.
This case was investigated by the Athens Police Department based on information received from the Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Since 2014, the case had been set for trial 18 times. There were several reasons for delays, including more charges being added, changes in attorneys and issues with exchanging information from expert witnesses.
