Former Athens County Sheriff Patrick Kelly has been released from prison and is currently under Adult Parole Authority (APA), according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction (ODRC).
According to court documents, Kelly was released from the ODRC’s Franklin Medical Center into Transitional Control on April 15, 2021. The Messenger spoke with the Athens APA office on Tuesday, which stated that it had no knowledge of Kelly’s release, or if he is currently in a half-way house in the area.
The Messenger also reached out to the ODRC and Patrick Kelly and did not receive information from either prior to print time on Wednesday.
In October 2020, The Ohio Parole Board recommended Kelly for a program that would allow him to serve the last 180 days of his sentence in a half-way house instead of a state prison.
According to the ODRC, all incarcerated offenders are preliminarily screened upon admission for eligibility in the program. An offender released into the transitional program is still classified as an inmate and will serving the remaining time of their sentence in a community setting.
Kelly’s release date is set for Oct. 15, 2021.
Inmates are under closely monitored supervision and confinement in the community. This can include living in a licensed halfway house or restriction to an approved residence on electronic monitoring in accordance with section 2967.26 of the Ohio Revised Code, according to the ODRC’s website.
Kelly was found guilty of 12 felony and misdemeanor counts on Feb. 12, 2015, by an Athens County jury. The counts included engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, 12 counts of theft in office, three counts of theft and one count each of perjury and failure to maintain a cashbook.
The high-profile case lasted three weeks and ended with a 16-hour deliberation from the jury.
Kelly was sentenced to one year each on the first eight counts of theft in office, each to run concurrent to the other, for a total of one year; one year each, concurrent to one another, on the other counts of theft in office to run consecutive to the first eight counts; six months for failure to keep a cashbook, concurrent to the theft in office charges; two years for perjury, consecutive to the other charges; and three years for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, consecutive to the other sentences — adding to a total of seven years in prison.
Additionally, Kelly was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $2,936.60 relating to the charges that he sold county scrap and failed to deposit the money with the county.
As previously reported by The Messenger, Kelly has filed multiple appeals for the charges, claiming insufficient evidence for some of the convictions, including perjury and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
Kelly was first elected as Athens County Sheriff in 2008, and re-elected in 2012 before being suspended from office in April of 2014 following his indictment. Rodney Smith was named acting Sheriff and then assumed the permanent role.
