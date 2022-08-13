TRIMBLE — For almost 100 years, the former Trimble School, along Ohio 13, was the first thing people saw as they drove into the Athens County Village.
The abandoned building built in 1927 was torn down Thursday.
A ceremony and demolition demonstration marked the occasion.
Heavy machinery took down the brick structure as crews from Bowman Enterprises, based in Cleveland, watered down the debris to prevent dust and possibly hazardous materials from getting everywhere, said Trimble Mayor Doug Davis, who graduated from the school in 1960.
Many Trimble and Jacksonville residents have good memories of their time at the school, Davis said. Several graduates of the school, who either live in Athens County and elsewhere, have asked him about the demolition. They have also asked for bricks to keep as mementos.
“Memories don’t change the fact that it is dilapidated and was let go,” he said. “It needed to come down.”
After the Trimble/Jacksonville school district consolidated with Glouster and Hollister in 1964, the school was closed in the 1970s, said Ric Wasserman, Athens County treasurer and land bank chair.
For about 10 years, a private company manufactured canvas tarps for the military in the school until a fire drove them out.
Afterward, it was purchased at a sheriff’s auction by the Yuska family, who lives behind it. The school has been empty for 40 years.
Local officials have tried for years to clean up the site, Davis said.
“We’ve tried two or three times (to demolish it), but there was no real funding and it was hard to get,” he said. “A small village like ours couldn’t take (the project) on by itself. We’re grateful for Ric Wasserman, the land bank and the port authority that all gathered in and made it happen.”
Demolition, grading, site cleanup and greening are expected to take several weeks, Wasserman said in an email. “Once this demo project is complete we hope that redevelopment of some sort can take place at this site in the future.”
The Athens County Land Bank is a nonprofit created by the county to address vacant, dilapidated, abandoned or tax-delinquent properties. In 2018, the state created land banks — land revitalization corporations — as a way to deal with the mortgage crisis.
“There were situations where entire neighborhoods were abandoned,” Wasserman said, noting Detroit and Cleveland as cities dealing with that situation. “It’s not always done by county, but in Ohio, that’s how it’s done. There are 64 land banks currently in the state.”
The land bank’s board is made of local elected officials and holds meetings, open to the public, once a month.
“Our job is to take the property and address the situation,” Wasserman said. “The state makes the funds available and set rules we have to follow.”
In the case of the school, the property owner and village officials asked the land bank for assistance in tearing down the building.
The former Trimble School has been on Wasserman’s radar as something to take care of since he took office as county treasurer in 2018.
“The mayor and I drove around the village and he pointed out the properties that needed to be taken care of,” Wasserman said. “When we came upon the school, it had been empty for 35 years. Everybody felt it was so expensive to remediate. There was a lot of asbestos so we couldn’t just tear it down.”
The Athens County Land Bank began exploring a Brownfield Remediation Grant for the site as soon as Ohio Department of Development announced the program in July 2021.
“Because of the presence of asbestos all throughout the building, this qualified as a ‘brownfield’ project,” Wasserman said in a press release. “We wanted to make sure we would be ready to apply for the actual remediation of the building’s asbestos as well as demolition and not just a site survey. So we worked with the Land Bank’s environmental consultants, Tetra-Tech, to get the site-survey (known as a Phase I & II assessment) done before the grant window opened. “
The assessment was completed in the fall of 2021 and then the grants were made available in January 2022. The Athens County Port Authority applied for the remediation grant through the state that is paying for the cleanup and demolition, said Mollie Fitzgerald, executive director of the Athens County Economic Development Council and Athens County Port Authority.
Wasserman said the port authority has expertise in applying for brownfield project grants.
“Since the port had previously been involved with brownfield projects in the county, it was a natural fit to work with them to complete this project,” he said.
The demolition occurred about a year to the date Davis and Wasserman collaborated on a letter to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to begin the project, the mayor said. Wasserman has updated Davis every step of the way.
“Now, here we are and it’s down,” Davis said. “That’s a lot of progress in a short amount of time for a major project like that.”
Cleaning up brownfield properties makes an underutilized and unsafe property operational, said Fitzgerald.
“Its gets the property back on the tax rolls and can support new investment and development in the community, whether that be business, economic, housing, etc.,” she said.
Davis said he and Sam Jones, active member of the community who also is a graduate of the school, have talked about creating a community center or a youth center for the kids.
“We are kind of hoping this opens the door to help get rid of blight,” he said. “We hope to make something more useful and more attractive to people who want to come through here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.