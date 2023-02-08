MCARTHUR – A former fiscal officer for Vinton Township in Vinton County was sentenced to four years and 11 months in prison after pleading guilty in October to stealing public funds to pay for personal expenses and to support a nonprofit roadside zoo he operated.


