Four residents of The Plains were arrested Thursday, June 11, following a lengthy investigation into suspected drug trafficking by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a release from the Criminal Interdiction Unit along with the Major Crimes Unit, the arrests were made during a search warrant at 7 Beech Road, The Plains.
“Deputies detained five persons within the home and began a search,” the release stated.
The search yielded approximately 23 grams of suspected heroin, suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, and abuse instruments associated with these drugs. In addition, deputies also seized Schedule IV prescription narcotics including Xanax and Suboxone that were packaged for sale. During the search deputies also recovered a .380 handgun and two other firearms within the residence.
All items seized have been sent for laboratory testing, and additional charges may be issued pending those results.
Ezekiel (Zeke) Smith, 29, The Plains, was arrested on four active warrants for two counts of receiving stolen property, three counts of theft and one count of identity fraud.
He was charged with aggravated drug trafficking, a felony of the second degree; aggravated drug trafficking, a felony of the fifth degree; aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the second degree; aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree; and having weapons while under disability, a felony of the third degree. He is set to appear in Athens County Common Pleas Court Monday, June 15 at 2 p.m.
His bond has been set at $50,000 with 10 percent surety.
Brandie Swaro, 37, of The Plains, was arrested on a warrant for failure to dppear on a charge of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Swaro has now been charged with complicity to drug trafficking, a felony of the second degree. Swaro’s preliminary hearing is also on Monday, June 15 at 2 p.m. Her bond is $10,000 with 10 percent surety.
James Howerton, 46, of The Plains, was arrested and has been charged with permitting drug abuse, a felony of the fifth degree. He will be seen in court on Monday, June 15 at 2 p.m. He was released on own recognizance by Judge Todd Grace.
Andrea Woods, 26, of The Plains, was arrested on four active warrants for two counts of failure to appear on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, and two counts of theft without consent. The Athens County Prosecutors Office did not have details about Woods’s bond or court date at the time of printing.
Following arrest, Smith, Swaro, and Howerton were taken to SEORJ without incident, and Woods was transported to Athens County Common Pleas Court for appearance on her warrants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.