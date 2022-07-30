Several people were arrested on charges of drug trafficking and outstanding warrant during a joint law enforcement operation Tuesday in The Plains and Chauncey.
Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, along with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, the Adult Parole Authority, and the Nelsonville Police Department conducted the saturation operation.
“Units conducted several knock and talks, as well as traffic enforcement in these areas. Suspected fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana were seized during the operation from multiple individuals,” said Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith.
Larry Sheridan, age 46, and Johnathan Rosser, age 31, were arrested and both face felony charges of possession of drugs. Ivy Evener, age 23, and Ashley Decker, age 37, were both arrested on active warrants.
The seized items will be sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal investigations laboratory for testing, a press release said. Numerous individuals will face criminal charges once the lab results are completed.
Southeast Major Crimes Task Force is part of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Organized Crime Investigation Commission and is comprised of representatives of the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs and Athens county sheriff’s offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Middleport, McConnelsville, Nelsonville and Glouster police departments; the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs and Athens county prosecutor’s offices; and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
