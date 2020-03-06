GUYSVILLE — A structure fire on Route 329 in Guysville closed the route for several hours Thursday afternoon, and a few dogs that were housed in the barn are still missing.
Martha Carson, owner of the barn, said she was working at the Post Office as usual, which is in sight of the structure.
"Somebody came up to the Post Office and said 'Don't you own the barn down the road?'" Carson said. "I looked out the back door of the Post Office and I could see smoke, and (the man) said the Sheriff's Office was there, so I knew they would have called the fire department."
Carson said she had seen a "strange girl" walking around the town Thursday and a few workers across the street saw her walking up the stairs from the lower portion of the barn.
"She told them she had started a fire and it had got out of control," Carson said. "The deputy opened the door and got Otis out, but there are four more. Two upstairs, two downstairs."
Otis, about 13 years old, is one of five rescue dogs in Carson's care.
"I bought this property specifically because of the barn — I'm a dog rescuer," she explained. "I only had five, and sort of another one which was a stray."
Mike Hart, chief of the Rome Twp. Fire Department, was the scene commander, and noted several fire departments from surrounding areas which responded for mutual aid, including Richland Fire Department, Carthage Twp. Volunteer Fire Department, Ames-Bern Volunteer Fire Department and Box 5 from York Twp. Volunteer Fire Department. Coolville and Jacksonville's departments stood on stand-by for area coverage.
"This was previously a horse barn, not a livable structure," Hart said. "As far as the fire, it's still under investigation. Still piecing stuff together to figure out what happened."
The structure was located in the 6000 block of Route 329 is also on a hill, with the majority of the building out of view from the main road.
"The only thing we know for sure is when the deputies got here they did get a dog out," he said. "As far as I know, the dog is OK. I was told the dog ran out when they opened the door. I don't know about any other pets that may have been in the structure. There is no confirmation of anything at this point."
Hart noted that a small grass fire had started from the structure fire, but all was under control by an hour or so after the fire started.
