Four family members of the formerly missing teen Serah Bellar, who disappeared last year, were indicted Tuesday on a litany of physical and sexual abuse charges, the Athens County Prosecutors office said in a release.
Robert, 54, and Deborah Bellar, 49, of Athens, parents of Serah Bellar and 17 other children, were charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony, and two charges of endangering children, both third-degree felonies, the release said.
Josiah and Jonathan Bellar, two of Serah Bellar’s brothers, were also charged. Josiah Bellar, 24, was indicted on three counts of rape, each first-degree felonies, and two counts of gross sexual imposition, both fourth-degree felonies.
Jonathan Bellar, 26, is also accused of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. One of the victims involved in the other cases is listed as a victim of Jonathan Bellar’s actions as well and the offenses allegedly took place between April 2008-2016.
Members of the Bellar family were indicted by an Athens County Grand Jury on Tuesday. The release said the endangering children charges list Serah Bellar and another child as victims.
The rape incidents are alleged to have occurred January 2011 through 2014, April 2015 through 2016 and April 2008 through 2016, according to the release. The gross sexual imposition incidents allegedly took place between April 2008 through 2016.
Indictments filed against Robert and Deborah Bellar, shared with The Athens Messenger, contain disturbing details of incest, rape, and abuse.
The indictments also contain apparent efforts by Deborah Bellar to conceal evidence from investigators, in the form of a text sent to a friend.
Serah Bellar, originally of Amesville, resurfaced in late April with a Facebook post from an account under a pseudonym, The Athens Messenger previously reported.
Bellar, under the name Delilah Rose Price, said in a lengthy post she had left her home of her own volition, and described a pattern of abuse, including sexual abuse happening in her household. In her post, she said she wanted to wait until she was 18 years old to come forward, fearing for her safety.
The Athens County Sheriff’s Office worked to positively identify Bellar and assisted with search warrants while Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn launched an investigation with the cooperation of other law enforcement agencies to begin unraveling the history behind Bellar’s disappearance, the release said.
According to the indictment against Robert and Deborah Bellar, the two obstructed justice, tampered with evidence and conspired to conceal sexual abuse within the home.
Athens County Children Services received reports in February 2017, May 2018 and April 2020 that sexual abuse was occurring in the Bellar home, the release said. Despite these reports and records provided by Athens County Children Services and the Athens County Child Advocacy Center, no formal action was taken.
“There was an absolute systematic failure in handling these accusations,” Blackburn said in a statement. “Serah was turned away by authorities every time she tried to report this abuse. Fearing for her continued safety, she left the state and was victimized again by those who she thought were helping her.”
During the investigation, Blackburn and other investigators traveled to Bellar’s location in Georgia, the release said.
With the help of the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, two other suspects, Jerry and Shayna Chadwick, were arrested and charged with interfering with custody.
Deborah Bellar has been taken into custody. A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for Robert Bellar.
Blackburn thanked Chief Investigator Jay Barrett and Assistant Prosecutors Meg Saunders and Elizabeth Pepper for their work on this case.
The case remains under investigation.
